GeoVax to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference

Atlanta, GA, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GeoVax Labs, Inc . (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing human vaccines and cancer immunotherapies, announces today that Chairman & CEO David Dodd will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, which is being held virtually from September 13-15, 2021.



Mr. Dodd’s presentation will be available for on-demand listening beginning at 7:00 AM Eastern Time on Monday, September 13, 2021. For those interested in viewing Mr. Dodd’s presentation, registration for the conference can be accessed here: www.hcwevents.com .

Mr. Dodd will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human vaccines against infectious diseases and cancer using a novel patented Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Virus Like Particle (MVA-VLP) based vaccine platform. On this platform, MVA, a large virus capable of carrying several vaccine antigens, expresses proteins that assemble into VLP immunogens in the person receiving the vaccine. The production of VLPs in the person being vaccinated can mimic virus production in a natural infection, stimulating both the humoral and cellular arms of the immune system to recognize, prevent, and control the target infection. The MVA-VLP derived vaccines can elicit durable immune responses in the host similar to a live-attenuated virus, while providing the safety characteristics of a replication-defective vector.

GeoVax’s current development programs are focused on preventive vaccines against COVID-19, HIV, Zika Virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses (Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa), and malaria, as well as therapeutic vaccines against multiple cancers. The Company has designed a preventive HIV vaccine candidate to fight against the subtype of HIV prevalent in the commercial markets of the Americas, Western Europe, Japan, and Australia; human clinical trials for this program are managed by the HIV Vaccine Trials Network (HVTN) with the support of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). GeoVax’s HIV vaccine is also part of a collaborative effort toward a functional cure for HIV.

GeoVax Labs, Inc.

678-384-7220

investor@geovax.com