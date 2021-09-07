Paytronix and PYMNTS Report: Consumers Demand More Ordering Options and Loyalty Engagement Strategies

NEWTON, Mass., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform , today published the latest report in its ongoing series “Delivering on Restaurant Rewards,” a PYMNTS and Paytronix collaboration, which shows that customers demand multiple purchasing options and restaurants must respond if they are to capture more business. At the same time, restaurants should reimagine their loyalty engagement strategies and expand the ways in which consumers can earn rewards.



The latest edition of Delivering on Restaurant Rewards, a PYMNTS and Paytronix collaboration, explores the multitude of ways in which restaurant customers order food, and how it relates to their desire to earn, engage with, and use their restaurant rewards. A census-balanced panel of 2,072 U.S. consumers were surveyed about how they place their food orders, whether they use loyalty programs and what they want from those programs to find out how a holistic, omnichannel approach to restaurant rewards can help food sellers drive engagement and maximize conversion.

The report findings include:

Cross Channel Food Orders – The average restaurant customer orders using four different ordering channels in any given month. Restaurants must provide all these purchasing options to capture more of their customers’ cross-channel food order spend.

– The average restaurant customer orders using four different ordering channels in any given month. Restaurants must provide all these purchasing options to capture more of their customers’ cross-channel food order spend. Smart Phone Support – Restaurant customers want to earn rewards the same way they order food: using their smartphones. Eighty-five percent of all restaurant loyalty program users want to interact with loyalty programs via smartphone.

– Restaurant customers want to earn rewards the same way they order food: using their smartphones. Eighty-five percent of all restaurant loyalty program users want to interact with loyalty programs via smartphone. Customized Offers – Consumers’ interest in loyalty programs extends beyond free food and discounts. Thirty-eight percent would like to gain access to restaurants at peak times, and 32% would like to be offered custom menu options.

– Consumers’ interest in loyalty programs extends beyond free food and discounts. Thirty-eight percent would like to gain access to restaurants at peak times, and 32% would like to be offered custom menu options. Interaction Rewards – Many want to be rewarded not only for the money they spend but also for providing contact information and supporting restaurants on social media platforms, such as by giving them positive reviews or sharing their dining experiences with friends and followers.

“The restaurant ecosystem that has emerged over the past 16 months is more omnichannel and diverse than it has ever been. Diners are using every available brick-and-mortar and digital channel they have to purchase restaurant orders, transforming every corner of the internet into a potential sales driver. Providing loyalty and rewards programs that reach a broad swath of diners across all channels in this ecosystem will be key not only to driving sales but also to enhancing diners’ food ordering experiences.” – Delivering on Restaurant Rewards.

