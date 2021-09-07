Kaspersky announces Smart Home Security, a new product to protect connected devices at home

Woburn, MA, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Kaspersky announces the release of Kaspersky Smart Home Security, a new offering that will help telecom operators respond to growing consumer demand for the protection of smart home devices. It provides comprehensive protection against a wide range of possible threats including device breakdowns, malicious attacks, covert surveillance and more. The product is installed on a router by a telecom operator, and users only need to download an application on a smartphone to control and monitor device security.

Presently, there is a trend shift from separate smart devices to a connected ecosystem consisting of several networked gadgets. In particular, the market for Internet of Things (IoT) devices has seen active growth recently with a dramatic increase of 23.1% in 2020. This trend highlights the need to provide comprehensive protection of this ecosystem from a wide range of threats. This is also supported by a report that shows the number of attacks aimed at hacking connected devices has doubled since the previous year (from 16.17% to 32.72%).

The new product combines several key aspects of cybersecurity, including protection against malware, hidden surveillance, internet control and more. In particular, the intrusion control set includes AV file scanning, blocking brute-force attacks, checking suspicious URLs and monitoring internet ports and protocols.

The security check kit lets customers control the level of security for the system and devices. The product will notify a user if passwords for devices are too weak and will also help choose a new and secure option. In addition, the set includes checking internet protocols and vulnerable internet ports.

Kaspersky Smart Home Security also provides parents with the ability to set internet usage restrictions for their children, such as using the internet at night or other undesirable times, and to prevent visits to inappropriate websites.

“We see the popularity of smart home devices growing every year. Naturally, in parallel with this, the number of various attacks aimed at hacking connected devices is also growing,” comments Oleg Nevstruev, head of customized & technology products management at Kaspersky. “Considering that smart home is not a temporary trend, but our future, it is obvious that this category of devices requires a complete product that will provide comprehensive protection against a wide range of threats. We believe Kaspersky Smart Home Security will help telecom operators respond to the growing demand from users to protect devices for their smart home.”

“Our new offer is the result of many years’ successful work with operators all over the globe,” comments Alexey Gromyko, head of global xSP Projects. “We know the challenges our telco partners face as new technologies emerge. The new product will protect users and detail the current protection levels of the home IoT ecosystem. The operator also needs to use the CPE devices already deployed in the customers’ modes, and these demands have been considered during the solution’s development.”

For additional information and product details, please contact vas@kaspersky.com. For more information about Kaspersky's VAS offer for telecoms and Kaspersky Smart Home Security, please visit this link.

