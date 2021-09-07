ST Hldgs, Inc. Acquires Rochelle State Bank

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orlando, Fla. based ST Hldgs, Inc. today announces the acquisition of Rochelle State Bank effective June 4, 2021. ST Hldgs, Inc. is a bank holding company regulated by the Federal Reserve formed primarily to invest in community banks. Founded in 1947 and based in Rochelle, Ga., Rochelle State Bank is a full-service, state-chartered bank serving the residents of Wilcox County for over 74 years.



“ST Hldgs, Inc. and Rochelle State Bank remain committed to Wilcox County and southern Georgia. As part of this acquisition, we have invested additional capital to bolster the bank’s capital base and are adding seasoned bank management to the leadership team to support our growth objectives,” said Chairman of Rochelle State Bank and ST Hldgs, Inc. Rajib Das.

President and Chief Executive Officer Len Davenport and Executive Vice President Bryan Wilder round out the bank’s new leadership team.

“The additional capital further strengthens Rochelle State Bank’s balance sheet, allowing for more and larger opportunities to serve customers and the community. We take tremendous pride in being a community bank and are making significant investments in technology and local talent to further enhance our customer experience,” said Davenport.

Rochelle State Bank’s standard bank offerings such as checking accounts, savings accounts and agriculture loans will remain along with digital upgrades to the online banking portal for the customer’s ease of use. A new mobile banking option will also soon be available for further customer convenience.

“We are really excited to bring significant enhancements to the bank’s current product suite and platform while maintaining a close personal touch coupled with exceptional service for our customers,” said Wilder.

For more information about Rochelle State Bank and its services, visit rochellebank.com.

About Rochelle State Bank

Rochelle State Bank, located in Rochelle, Ga., is a full-service, state-chartered bank founded in 1947 to better serve the financial needs of the people of Wilcox County and southern Georgia. Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

About ST Hldgs, Inc.

ST Hldgs, Inc., based in Orlando, FL is a holding company regulated by the Federal Reserve. It was formed primarily to invest in community banks.

Media Contact

Ericka Rivera

Uproar PR for ST Hldgs, Inc.

erivera@uproarpr.com