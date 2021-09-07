Robyn Popa Named Managing Principal

Austin, Texas, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pfluger Architects is pleased to announce the promotion of Robyn Popa, AIA, LEED AP, to Managing Principal - San Antonio.

"We are excited for Robyn and this next step in her career," said Brad Pfluger, CEO. "Her leadership has been evident since she started with the company, and she inspires those around her by her joy in helping districts achieve their goals through meaningful architecture."

Robyn began her career with Pfluger in 2006, four years after graduating from Washington University in St. Louis with a Master of Architecture. Her undergraduate degree is from Baylor University.

Prior to her promotion, she was a Senior Project Manager overseeing projects for clients like Comal ISD, Judson ISD, Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD, and North East ISD, where she led the improvements at LEE High School for over a decade.

"Working on LEE was like a three-dimensional chess match," said Popa. "Every improvement had to be planned in terms of what had been completed and what needed to happen next."

While LEE was one of her most challenging projects, her favorite project was the Madison High School Fine Arts & Athletics Addition, also for North East ISD.

"I'm a graduate of Madison High School and was on the dance team as well. So, it was fun to come full circle and design for my alma mater and provide a new home for an organization that had a huge impact on my high school experience. It was also my first project to be the leader from beginning to end. And, icing on the cake, it was during this project that I obtained my license—lots of personal significance for me in that project," she said.

Robyn is married to Florin Popa, Principal at pbGroup and has two children, Asher and Elyse.

_______

ABOUT PFLUGER Founded in Austin, Texas in 1972, Pfluger Architects plans and designs educational facilities that engage and inspire. With offices in Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio, Pfluger has completed more than 450 projects totaling more than $1 billion in the last five years for educational clients throughout Texas.

Attachment