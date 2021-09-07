Sumo Logic Announces Integration with ServiceNow Service Graph Connector and Security Incident Response

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), the pioneer in continuous intelligence , today announced it has joined the ServiceNow Service Graph Connector Program by integrating its Continuous Intelligence Platform™ for logs, metrics, traces and events with Service Graph, helping customers to quickly, easily, and reliably load third-party data into the system, enabling data quality, timeliness, and scalability.



Connectors validated by ServiceNow’s Service Graph Connector Program integrate the expertise of the ServiceNow partner ecosystem into Service Graph. Sumo Logic’s Service Graph Connector enables customers to effectively manage their modern digital product and services lifecycles by:

Ingesting auto-discovered, ephemeral AWS and VMware asset data from Sumo Logic’s observability solution to update the ServiceNow Configuration Management Database (CMDB) in real time.





Extending the CMDB system of record beyond traditional IT operations, giving IT teams more context and visibility into modern application development, deployment and operational processes.





Driving more efficient triage and risk management for security operations teams through automated enrichment of security incidents with asset data collected by the Service Graph Connector.



ServiceNow Service Graph, the next-generation system of record for digital products and services, evolves the ServiceNow Configuration Management Database (CMDB) beyond inventory and asset management. By using ServiceNow Service Graph, IT organizations are empowered with a broad and deep data foundation for managing the entire lifecycle of digital products and services. Service Graph underpins all ServiceNow products, allowing customers to tie together technology, people, and processes into a service-oriented view. This connected approach enables customers to leverage their existing CMDB investment to rationalize portfolios, automate development and cloud operations, manage risk, and understand ROI, driving high-value business outcomes.

“ServiceNow is leading the future of work by creating great experiences for businesses,” said Jeff Hausman, SVP & GM, IT Workflows Operations Management at ServiceNow. “We are pleased to have Sumo Logic launch its Service Graph Connector and Security Incident Response integration to help further enhance satisfaction, build trust, accelerate time to value, and reduce risk for our joint customers.”

“Security and observability needs are morphing, and organizations must match this fast-paced world and identify and respond to incidents faster than ever — or risk costly outages, negative customer experiences and security mishaps,” said John Coyle, VP of Business Development at Sumo Logic. “As a result, it’s increasingly important that we make it easier for our customers to monitor and secure their modern IT environments using our Continuous Intelligence Platform while also seamlessly integrating with their security and operations workflows to increase productivity and improve experience. Our new solutions for ServiceNow achieve exactly this and we’re excited to partner more closely with them and our mutual customers.”

Sumo Logic’s machine data analytics platform and Cloud SIEM solution bring full coverage to modern IT and security operations workflows in ServiceNow to automatically identify critical events and potential threats with enriched context from assets, driving improved service outcomes, application reliability, risk management and ROI. In addition to the new Service Graph Connector, Sumo Logic and ServiceNow users can now send alert notifications and Cloud SIEM insights to multiple ServiceNow products, including:

Security Incident Response : Sumo Logic’s integration with ServiceNow's Security Incident Response allows for real-time ingestion and transformation of Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM Insights into ServiceNow’s Now Platform as Security Incidents. Incidents that have been created through periodic polling of Sumo Logic’s Cloud SIEM are automatically enriched with indicators of compromise and associated MITRE ATT&CK techniques identified by Sumo Logic, providing valuable context to security operations teams, improving mean-time-to-response and enabling more rapid and robust investigation of the incident. This integration is available today to joint customers on the ServiceNow® Store.





: Sumo Logic’s integration with ServiceNow's Security Incident Response allows for real-time ingestion and transformation of Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM Insights into ServiceNow’s Now Platform as Security Incidents. Incidents that have been created through periodic polling of Sumo Logic’s Cloud SIEM are automatically enriched with indicators of compromise and associated MITRE ATT&CK techniques identified by Sumo Logic, providing valuable context to security operations teams, improving mean-time-to-response and enabling more rapid and robust investigation of the incident. This integration is available today to joint customers on the ServiceNow® Store. Event and Incident Management: Sumo Logic has updated and expanded its ITOM and ITSM webhook integrations, enabling users to trigger alert notifications with richer context that are automatically translated into native ServiceNow Events and Incidents. These integrations now also support auto-resolution when a triggered condition resolves itself, making it easier than ever to leverage Sumo Logic’s Continuous Intelligence Platform to proactively investigate anomalous activities, reduce user impact and increase productivity by delivering reliable, secure apps and IT services.



About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic Inc. (Nasdaq: SUMO) is the pioneer in continuous intelligence, a new category of software, which enables organizations of all sizes to address the data challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ automates the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights within seconds. More than 2,100 customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to build, run, and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. Only Sumo Logic delivers its platform as a true, multi-tenant SaaS architecture, across multiple use-cases, enabling businesses to thrive in the Intelligence Economy. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com .

Sumo Logic is a trademark or registered trademark of Sumo Logic in the United States and in foreign countries. All other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Any information regarding offerings, updates, functionality, or other modifications, including release dates, is subject to change without notice. The development, release, and timing of any offering, update, functionality, or modification described herein remains at the sole discretion of Sumo Logic, and should not be relied upon in making a purchase decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific offerings, updates, functionalities, or modifications in the future.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

