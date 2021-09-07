Fresh Prep Launches into Alberta with Delicious Recipes Served in a Sustainable Way

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albertans will soon be able to cook up delicious, restaurant quality meals at home, conveniently with Fresh Prep, a Canadian meal kit and prepared meals delivery service launching in cities throughout Alberta. The company preps, portions and delivers all the ingredients necessary to enjoy a delicious meal in 30 mins or less and has a diverse offering filled with sides, snacks and pre-made meals featuring local products from local suppliers. Residents of Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer and surrounding areas will be able to sign up for the service starting September 16, with fresh meal kits and prepared meals arriving on their doorsteps starting September 26.



Fresh Prep offers a selection of 10 delicious meal offerings each week, including vegetarian and vegan options to accommodate any dietary preference, that are packed in reusable, insulated cooler bags with reusable ice packs. From the selection of the ingredients right through to the recipe creation, the in-house culinary team carefully plans and executes every step of the meal kit process to ensure only the highest quality food and most delicious, diverse recipes make it to the customer’s plate.

“We work diligently to create delicious meals that are high-quality, but fast. Our team is extremely passionate about making sustainable and healthy eating more convenient for busy families and individuals,” says Becky Brauer, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Fresh Prep. “Alberta has a very diverse and exciting food culture, and our team took the time to specifically curate dishes that we know Albertans would be proud to serve at their dinner tables.”

Supporting local industries and businesses, Fresh Prep’s meal kits exclusively use Alberta-raised beef and add-on offerings showcasing beloved local businesses such as MiniKitchen, Raw by Robyn, Pie Junkie, Mountain Rhino and Shef’s Fiery Kitchen. Supporting the local community where Fresh Prep operates is an important part of their model, and what customers love about the service. Fresh Prep is further investing in the Alberta economy by creating jobs in fulfilment, management, marketing and delivery.

“Working within the community and supporting local really matters to us as a grassroots business. We are positively contributing to the local economy by offering products from local businesses, investing in a facility in Calgary and hiring locally, creating over 150 jobs. We are passionate about growing with and investing in the communities where we operate,” says Husein Rahemtulla, Co-Founder and COO, Fresh Prep.

Since day one, sustainability has been a top priority for the rapidly growing meal kit provider. In Spring 2021, Fresh Prep launched its Zero Waste Kit, a first of its kind in Canada that is providing a solution to the challenge of plastic waste in the food sector. The Fresh Prep Zero Waste Kit is a reusable meal kit container that significantly reduces waste from single-use plastic, and allows for an easier and incredibly fun cooking experience. This is delivered in Fresh Prep’s signature reusable and insulated cooler bags, and all parts sanitized before re-use at its state-of-the-art facility. In 2019, Fresh Prep diverted more than 100,000 kg of single-use plastic from landfills through its recycling program, and in 2022 expects to divert over 400,000kg of single-use plastic through the use of its zero waste system.

“We strive to be an industry leader in providing sustainable solutions. We want to provide a meal kit our customers can feel good about,” says Dhruv Sood, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Fresh Prep. “By reducing our environmental impact, we are building better and stronger communities for our customers to thrive.”

Fresh Prep now delivers across Alberta and BC. For a complete list of delivery areas and to learn more, visit freshprep.ca

About Fresh Prep

Fresh Prep is Western Canada’s most sustainable meal kit delivery service. Founded in 2015 in Vancouver, BC, by Becky Brauer, Dhruv Sood and Husein Rahemtulla, Fresh Prep delivers everything needed to make meals at home using fresh ingredients in 30 minutes. With a focus on sustainability, convenience, and growing the local economy, meals are affordable, diverse, and fit the needs of individuals, couples or families. This service is currently offered in over 25 municipalities across British Columbia and Alberta. Fresh Prep is a Certified B Corporation®, dedicated to doing business that balances purpose and profit.

Fresh Prep was recently recognized on Canadian Business and Maclean’s Magazine STARTUP LIST 2020 as a high-growth Canadian startup. Fresh Prep was also named #1 Meal Kit Delivery Service in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 by the Georgia Straight.

Please see photos here.

For more information, please visit: freshprep.ca

Instagram: @freshprep.ca

Facebook: Fresh Prep

Linked In: Fresh Prep

Media Contact

Leanna Kruk

Brookline Public Relations

lkruk@brooklinepr.com

403-390-2170



