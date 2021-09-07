Graeme Winchester SEO Freelancer: 3 Reasons Why Successful Companies Work with Expert SEO Freelancers Rather Than SEO Agencies

Cheadle, Greater Manchester, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Having a search engine optimisation (SEO) strategy is now just as important as having a website. Digital-savvy businesses have been investing and optimising their websites to perform well in search engines for decades, putting their brand name, services and products front and centre to potential customers, enquiries, and investors.

However, SEO is both simple and incredibly complex. Many businesses do not have the time, resource, or technical knowledge to ensure their search marketing is performing to the best of its abilities, and as such, enlist the services of an SEO freelancer or an SEO agency.

The decision can be a difficult one, however, it’s one that needs to be made. If you’re not successfully implementing and continuously optimising your website for search engines, you are very likely losing rank and business to competitors far and wide.

Below, we outline 3 reasons why successful companies work with expert SEO freelancers rather than SEO agencies:

By choosing an expert SEO consultant, you’re guaranteeing a level of expertise

One of the key reasons companies choose to work with an SEO consultant over an SEO agency is a guaranteed level of expertise. Expert SEO consultants with the required technical knowledge and skillset to grow your business online will generally work for themselves, such is their value within the industry. Some do work within agencies, but they will often hold down directorship roles, and are unlikely to be the ones delivering your search marketing week-by-week.

By choosing an expert freelancer, the person with the highest quality of capability is the one delivering your search marketing, and you’re ensuring that nobody of inferior knowledge or talent is working on your project, as can often be the case in agencies.

2) The lower overheads of consultants compared to agencies can mean a higher ROI on your SEO

If you’ve ever compared the pricing of an SEO consultant to an SEO agency, you’ll know there can be a significant difference. Agencies have much higher overheads and business expenses to cost into each project, and as such, need to charge more for their work. The more you spend, in this instance, doesn’t always mean a better quality of service.

By working with somebody like Graeme Winchester SEO, you are not only receiving a quality of service and knowledge that exceeds industry expectations, but as Graeme has much smaller overheads than agencies, he is able to offer market-leading SEO solutions at much lower costs. This provides clients with a higher return on investment from their SEO and PPC spends.

SEO consultants can afford to form close and valuable relationships with you – you won’t be another client competing for space within an agency

Some businesses have a very critical understanding of search engine marketing and want a consultant with that very same understanding to push and challenge them. Others have no understanding but want the opportunity to learn and contribute to the project through knowledge-sharing and upskilling.

SEO consultants are a fantastic answer to both scenarios, as their hands-on approach means you are not just another client at an agency assigned to an account manager. Instead, you have direct contact to the person responsible for the work. This results in better communication, accountability, a continuous avenue for defining objectives based on results, and a much closer working relationship.

Considering hiring an expert freelance SEO consultant?

Graeme Winchester is a forward-thinking SEO freelancer and consultant that works with clients all over the world. From small local businesses who want more hits on their website to grow their business, to national eCommerce brands who compete in the toughest of marketplaces, his technical knowledge and passion for the industry rivals any offering that you’ll find, agency or otherwise.

With a vast history in SEO and with the field of digital marketing, Graeme has been a thought-leader in the industry since 2012, delivering exceptional search marketing for businesses of all shapes and sizes.

Learn more about Graeme and his expert freelance SEO consultant services via his website.

