OPOVE Announces Launch of Apex: Next-Gen Massage Gun for Powerful Deep Tissue Therapy

HONG KONG, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, personal health experts OPOVE announced the launch of a revolutionary new massage gun for powerful deep tissue massage at home or on the go. OPOVE Apex provides fast, safe, effective deep tissue massage for sore muscles, injury recovery and stress relief. This revolutionary personal massage gun is available now via Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/opove/opove-apex-evolutionary-quietest-strain-free-powerful

Massage therapy is a proven way to relieve muscle pain and tension, reduce stress speed up recovery from injuries, and improve circulation. However, professional massage services are expensive and time consuming. OPOVE's next generation massage gun Apex, has arrived to provide anyone with the health benefits of massage at home or on the go.

"For anyone who suffers from sore muscles, back pain, tension or stress, deep tissue massage is a game-changer. A massage gun that has the power to reach the deep fascia layers relieves muscle soreness and stiffness, accelerates recovery, and increases blood and lymphatic flow. This can provide relief, reduce stress and help you sleep better. Our goal with Apex was to create the perfect self-massage tool for professional results at home. To achieve this, we gathered feedback from our customers to find out what they would want in a better massage gun. Apex is the result. It has a totally new patented ergonomic design that makes it easier and more comfortable to use while providing a powerful 14.5mm amplitude that reaches the deep muscle and fascial layer for an unparalleled massage experience." - OPOVE CEO Sven Ma

Apex immediately sets itself apart from the competition with great design and useful new features. It uses a patented ergonomic zero-strain design with 45° holding angle that makes is more comfortable to reach the back and neck. It feels lighter when in use with Force-assists technology which uses the massage guns own weight to help massage sore muscles with less fatigue of the hand. Its superior performance maintains a safe, stable speed that is ideal for massage, it uses a powerful brushless high-torque motor with robust stall force, and remains much quieter than other massage guns with a super-silent 49dB operating noise level. The massager features built-in safeguards, a long lasting rechargeable battery and 5 specialized massage head attachments to achieve relaxing and healing deep tissue massage for any body part.

This exciting new massage tool is the perfect choice for everyday therapy for muscle soreness, stress relief, and recovery with an at-home, total body self-massage. OPOVE Apex Massage Gun is available now with special pricing and incentives for early adopters. To learn more visit the campaign here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/opove/opove-apex-evolutionary-quietest-strain-free-powerful

