ARES Security Acquires Mayday Safety to Enhance Emergency Notifications and Response

Vienna, VA, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARES Security recently acquired the exclusive rights to the Mayday Safety technology to provide our customer base an enhanced tracking and emergency notification system. The Mayday safety application is utilized by schools, places of worship, workplaces, and municipalities in over 85 countries to provide emergency alerts and communication. ARES Security has integrated the Mayday alerting capabilities into our security and PSIM solutions which enables customers to consolidate the tracking application and panic buttons with additional security and safety systems. The enhanced Mayday Safety solution creates one comprehensive security and safety solution for schools, businesses, and venues with direct integration to the local Public Safety Answering Point (911 Call Centers). ARES is now offering this solution as software-as-a-service, to provide a low-cost point of entry into the ARES environment.

ARES Security’s Mayday Safety solution connects a mobile panic button application with critical site data and designated response partners including law enforcement and school/corporate administration to streamline emergency notifications and collaboration. When an alert is triggered, whether by an individual using the alerting application or a security system such as access control, the Mayday solution will autonomously consolidate the most critical information and share that data with designated response agencies and administration. The user will also be directly connected with the local 911 dispatch center, company administrators, or response personnel. During the response, administrators and public safety officials can see who is safe, who needs help, and where Mayday users are located on an interactive, real-time map. This provides a command and control platform that can be utilized for routine security and safety operations, and also acts as a collaborative emergency response solution that streamlines or even automates data sharing during a response.

Ben Eazzetta, CEO of ARES Security stated, “Our goal with the Mayday Safety Solution is to improve emergency response to events such as active shooters within schools, corporate offices and other public venues in order to save lives” The Mayday Safety solution greatly exceeds the compliance requirements for Alyssa’s Law and was recently highly ranked by the Florida Department of Education’s Negotiation Committee as one of the best solutions based on capabilities, technology, and cost. For companies, the solution provides a scalable security and safety platform that can be used for a variety of purposes, including protecting their personnel while on-site or travelling for business. With a direct connection to law enforcement and the ability to integrate critical site data, the new Mayday Safety solution provides a holistic approach for an organization to effectively protect their assets and personnel and respond to a variety of threat level incidents.

About ARES Security: ARES Security Corporation is a Vienna, Virginia- based corporation founded in 2012. ARES Security developed the AVERT® physical security lifecycle suite of solutions that is DoD and DoE accredited and is also designated as a DHS SAFETY Act solution. AVERT includes solutions for Security Design, Assessment, Tabletop, Virtual Training, Command and Control, Robotic Operations, and Real-Time Decision Support. AVERT solutions are used by various government and commercial clients to protect the World’s most critical assets. These include numerous critical government facilities, various strategic and tactical government assets, the vast majority of North American commercial nuclear reactors, transit agencies, critical infrastructure sites (such as US Ports), and corporate facilities. In December of 2020, ARES Security acquired certain assets and contracts of Vidsys, Inc. Vidsys, now an ARES Security company, provides mission critical Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) software to Government Agencies, Corporate Enterprises, Transportation Agencies and other Iconic Properties in North America, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. To learn more about ARES Security visit our website at www.aressecuritycorp.com. To learn more about Vidsys, please visit: www.vidsys.com