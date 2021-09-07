The Quality Cancer Care Alliance Adds Cancer Center of Middle Georgia (CCMG) to Its National Network

PUYALLUP, Wash., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing its expansion across the country, Quality Cancer Care Alliance Network (QCCAN) is delighted to announce the addition of the Cancer Center of Middle Georgia (CCMG) to its network of independently owned and operated oncology and hematology practices located across the United States.

The Cancer Center of Middle Georgia started with a vision to have high-quality comprehensive, cost-effective hematology and oncology care in the community setting serving a large part of Central Georgia. CCMG has been a part of the Oncology Care Model (OCM) pioneered by the Center for Medicare Services (CMS) to improve cancer outcomes and produce higher quality care at the same or lower cost to Medicare. CCMG has been tremendously successful with the stipulated benchmarks accomplished only by a handful of oncology practices nationally.

CCMG's Cancer Care multidisciplinary team works together to create a patient-driven plan of care while maintaining the warm southern hometown touch of neighbors caring for neighbors. CCMG also has Georgia's only non-metro CPAN chapter (Community Patient Advocacy Network), which actively advocated for cancer care needs of the rural community cancer patients. Additionally, the clinical research division has the ability to bring emerging cancer treatments right to the community through several liaisons.

"CCMG decided to join QCCA's network as we recognized a mutually beneficial partnership in several areas including Value-based Programs and Clinical Research, all of which will lead to an improved patient experience and better outcomes while allowing us to maintain our individuality at the community level," said President & CEO, Dr. Harsha Vyas MD FACP.

He continued, "We are enthusiastic to learn and share knowledge with several members of QCCA's nationally known community oncology practices who are participating in various community oncology cutting-edge initiatives to deliver the best outcomes for our dear patients. This is especially true in the COVID era when community oncology has shown utmost resilience in delivering care but struggling to maintain equilibrium due to pandemic stressors leading to sub-optimal screening, timely diagnosis and follow up of our patients."

Dr. Sibel Blau, MD, President and CEO of QCCA Network and IQ Oncology stated that "the addition of CCMG brings QCCAN's membership to 439 oncology practitioners at 17 practices in 111 locations across the country. As we continue to grow and expand, we seek the best partners to further our goals of our high-quality network, which is dedicated to safety and efficiency, reducing costs and enhancing health outcomes and always innovating in the areas of clinical pathways, use of technology and professional collaborations. CCMG is a perfect fit in furthering those goals."

QCCAN is the only fully independent national network that brings together practices under a collaborative relationship, without acquisition or consolidation under a single tax identification structure. As such, members can continue to focus on their individual missions while being able to use the collaborative to utilize clinical pathways and share data for more effective and cost-efficient ways to improve the quality of the care.

To learn more about QCCAN, click here: http://qccalliance.com .

To read about CCMG, click here: https://ccmgeorgia.com

Media Contact: Susanne Madden, madden@theverdengroup.com, 845-353-1325

Related Images



QCCA

Quality Cancer Care Alliance logo

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment