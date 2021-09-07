Max Gokhman Joins AlphaTrAI as Chief Investment Officer

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaTrAI, a technology-driven asset management firm that delivers results through transformative artificial intelligence, announced today that Max Gokhman has joined the firm as Chief Investment Officer (CIO). In this role, he will oversee the firm’s quantitative, multi-asset, AI-enabled platform. The firm also announced the expansion of its advisory council with Amy Wierenga, John Culbertson, Andrew Malloy, and Jose Pierre.



“Max shares our firm’s commitment to modernizing asset management by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence,” said Andreas Roell, CEO, AlphaTrAI. “He has the right combination of investment discipline and passion for innovation to deliver long-term value to our clients. His addition is powerful proof of how we are seeking to blend technical innovation with experienced financial discipline.”

Mr. Gokhman was most recently Head of Asset Allocation for Pacific Life’s multi-asset investment division, Pacific Life Fund Advisors (PLFA), with over $33 billion under management. Before joining Pacific Life, he was a global macro portfolio manager at Mellon Capital which acquired Coefficient Global, a quantitative hedge fund where he was a founding member. That fund achieved strong positive performance through both the crash of 2008 and the rebound of 2009.

Mr. Gokhman received a B.A. in Economics and Psychology from Claremont McKenna College in 2006. He is a member of the Milken Institute Young Leaders Circle, the Global Capital Markets Advisory Council, and is a CFA charterholder. Outside of work, Mr. Gokhman is an amateur racecar driver competing at tracks across the West Coast.

“Artificial intelligence is the future of finance, so I am thrilled to join the brilliant team of AlphaTrAI that is quickly establishing itself as the vanguard of AI-powered investing,” added Mr. Gokhman.

Coinciding with Mr. Gokhman’s hire, AlphaTrAI also added four additional members to its advisory council.

“We are excited to expand our advisory council with leading experts in their fields to help us build a firm that can stay ahead of cutting-edge technology and investment innovations in order to best serve our clients,” said Mr. Roell.

Amy Wierenga: is Chief Risk Officer at GCM Grosvenor, a global alternative asset management firm, and is a member of the Absolute Return Strategies Investment Committee and the Private Equity, Real Estate and Infrastructure Investment Committee. She also serves on the Global Investment Council and the ESG Committee. With more than 20 years of industry experience at firms including Merrill Lynch and BlueMountain Capital Management, she was recognized by the Hedge Fund Journal as one of the 50 Leading Women in Hedge Funds in 2018.

John Culbertson: is a strategic advisor and board member for Context Capital Partners and a member of the Management Board of Context Business Lending, a subsidiary of Context Capital Partners. He has more than 28 years of experience in quantitative trading, asset allocation, and alternative asset management. He is also a member of the Board of Directors at Wincoram Asset Management and member of the Board of Managers at Verger Capital Management.

Andrew Malloy: is Founder of ATMalloy & Partners LLC Family Office Consultants and is an experienced family office executive, consultant, and alternative asset investor. Andrew is also the co-CIO of his multi-generational family's New York City-based single-family office.

Jose Pierre: is Founder and CEO of Marketware International Inc., which provides technology platforms globally for secure, cost effective, high volume online trading and portfolio management. Jose has also served as Senior Strategic Advisor for RBC Wealth Management, PWC Canada, EPAM, Desjardins, National Bank Financial, and others.

About AlphaTrAI

AlphaTrAI is a San Diego-based asset management firm that delivers results through transformative Artificial Intelligence (AI). The firm's AI-enabled InvestTech platform incorporates an orchestrated set of strategies that continually monitor and forecast risk and reward balance and makes dynamic adjustments to ensure optimized performance. AlphaTrAI’s flagship product, the Select AI Fund, is a successful multi-asset fund designed to provide investors with equity-like returns in a highly attractive risk-managed approach shown to minimize drawdowns, and preserve capital. For more information, visit https://www.alphatrai.com/.

Media Contact:

Justin Meise

Buttonwood Communications Group

914-319-0339

jmeise@buttonwoodpr.com