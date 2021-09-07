Rendever Unveils RendeverFit™ - A New Virtual Reality Fitness Platform for Seniors

BOSTON, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rendever , the leading virtual reality (VR) platform built to help seniors overcome social isolation through shared experiences, today announces the launch of its new interdisciplinary VR fitness platform, RendeverFit™ - the first VR application that merges physical fitness with cognitive fitness and socialization, designed specifically for older adults. This new product offering comes on the heels of a $2M NIH Phase II grant, allowing the Rendever team to further research the impact of VR on seniors.



Studies show that physical activity among older adults reduces the risk of numerous diseases and chronic conditions, delays the onset of dementia, and improves overall health and wellbeing. Meanwhile, social engagement is proven to improve mental health, emotional, psychological, and cognitive function. In response, RendeverFit™ was created, combining physical activity with social engagement for senior living residents to stay healthy while having fun together.

“Social health is a critical factor when families are considering whether it is best for a loved one to transition into a senior living community or remain at home. Through Rendever’s research, we understand the impact of virtual reality on residents’ social health, and are excited to continue growing our platform to take a more holistic approach to wellbeing,” said Kyle Rand, Cofounder and CEO of Rendever. “By combining healthy physical movement with the overall wellness of increased socialization, RendeverFit™ will help senior living communities expand their resident care through our fun and dynamic platform. The new RendeverFit™ platform will follow in the footsteps of other award-winning Rendever products, giving communities an arsenal of tools to utilize daily while delivering high quality care.”

At launch, there are three modules within the RendeverFit™ platform, including Cycle, Paddle, and Paint - which leverages MultiBrush by Rendever , the first available multiplayer version of Tilt Brush that the company released in February.

“VR is proven to naturally get people moving, whether it be looking around in a headset or moving one’s arms to control the experience. RendeverFit™ is designed to engage residents with safe full-body movement while allowing them to get creative and compete against their neighbors,” said Tom Neumann, Cofounder and CTO of Rendever. “By introducing an element of fun, we’ve heard from staff that residents are motivated and excited to exercise via RendeverFit™.”

RendeverFit™ is Rendever’s first product in the exercise space, but follows other recent developments in the company’s approach to broadening health benefits. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company launched RendeverLive™ to deliver live programming that includes weekly mindfulness sessions, and has been onboarding outside health and wellness instructors through the platform. Most recently, the company announced a mental health programming partnership with Muse.

"When I witnessed RendeverFit™ with my community members, I was overwhelmed with the possibilities and tangible applications this platform will provide. The residents and my team were astounded by what the future holds,” said Marcus Kubicheck at Monarch Healthcare Management. “It was a beautiful experience to see the authentic smiles that everyone shared, especially after exercising! RendeverFit™ IS the future of long-term care and a shining example of a clinical therapeutic intervention that promotes community health."

RendeverFit™ will be officially unveiled at the 2021 Argentum Senior Living Executive Conference & Expo in Phoenix, Arizona, September 13 to 15, 2021. Attendees of the conference will be able to demo and experience RendeverFit™ for the first time by visiting Rendever’s booth (#529) within the Exhibitor Expo. For every mile attendees bike through the Cycle module at Argentum, Rendever will donate to Pedal for Alzheimer’s, helping to find a cure for the devastating disease.

RendeverFit™ is currently available for pre-order for all senior living communities and healthcare organizations, with system delivery beginning in December 2021. To learn more, visit www.rendever.com/rendeverfit .

About Rendever

Rendever is overcoming social isolation through the power of virtual reality and shared experiences. From senior living communities to hospitals, their platform is being used to reduce depression and loneliness by fostering personal connections amongst populations where life has become limited. Participants in group sessions can check off bucket list items together, revisit meaningful places and share stories, stay engaged with family members, and more. Rendever is being used by high-profile senior living operators including Revera, Benchmark, and SRG, healthcare systems such as UCHealth and Cleveland Clinic, has research funded by the NIH and NIA, and has commercial partnerships with major organizations like AARP and Verizon. To learn more, please visit www.rendever.com .

