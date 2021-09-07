Gallaher Edge Executive Team Releases New Book, The Missing Links: Launching a High Performing Company Culture

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gallaher Edge , a management consulting firm that applies the science of human behavior to create transformational change in businesses, today announces the release of Dr. Laura Gallaher, CEO and founder, and Dr. Phillip Meade's, co-owner and COO, book: The Missing Links: Launching a High Performing Company Culture.



The Missing Links provides leaders and aspiring leaders the fundamentals of building organizational culture through a three-part structure. Each part focuses on understanding Gallaher Edge's key concepts with stories and science behind their culture model. Additionally, this book will guide executives looking to evolve their own company’s culture.

"Our purpose at Gallaher Edge with our work and our book, The Missing Links is to evolve humanity," said Dr. Meade. "The majority of humans spend a lot of of their time at work, so it's important to make work a place they want to be. The way people are treated at work has a big impact on their self-esteem and well-being and the company's health. Investing in workplace culture is tremendously important and guiding leaders on their journey to creating more effective company culture is our way of helping to evolve humanity."

Throughout the book, readers are offered various strategies to create and manage their organizational culture while also receiving actionable advice on how to incorporate Gallaher Edge's concepts through activities, videos and downloads.

"While we do believe most companies recognize the importance of having a healthy culture and the impact this can have on long-term success, we also know that maintaining an effective work culture can be a challenging task," said Dr. Gallaher. "Dr. Meade and I wrote this book to support leaders who want to take their organizations to the next level and create a fulfilling place to work."

Before starting Gallaher Edge, Dr. Meade and Dr. Gallaher worked closely together at NASA following the wake of the Space Shuttle Columbia accident addressing and resolving the organizational and cultural issues that contributed to the tragedy. In this book, Dr. Meade and Dr. Gallaher reflect on their experience at NASA and provide real-life examples and practical advice that can be applied to any organizational culture.

“This book by the dynamic duo that led NASA’s culture transformation is a hands-on guide to building and evolving values, norms and routines. If you’re trying to make your team or your organization more effective, innovative, or reliable, there’s something to learn in these pages.” - Adam Grant, #1 New York Times bestselling author of THINK AGAIN and host of the TED podcast WorkLife

“I'm grateful to work with Dr. Meade and Dr. Gallaher directly, and I can attest to the impact this work has had on the culture of my organization. The approach they describe in this book is just the right balance of the human element and business goals. The Missing Links model shows leaders how those things work hand in hand, rather than working against each other, and I highly recommend this read for any purpose-driven leader who genuinely cares about people.” – Suneera Madhani, CEO and Founder, Stax by Fattmerchant

To purchase The Missing Links: Launching a High Performing Company Culture, visit https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-missing-links-dr-phillip-meade-phd/1139523996. Learn more about Gallaher Edge at gallaheredge.com.

Publisher: Leaders Press

Publication date: Sept. 8, 2021

Ebook ISBN: 978-1-63735-089-8

Paperback ISBN: 978-1-63735-088-1

Paperback trim: 5x8

Paperback pages: 416

Paperback price: $16.95 USD / $20.95 CAD

