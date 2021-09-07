Kisaco Research’s CBD Beverages & Ingestibles Summit Set to Take Place on October 25-26 in Las Vegas with Entirely Virtual Session Held on October 12

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire -- Kisaco Research (“Kisaco”) today announces it will host the upcoming CBD Beverages & Ingestibles 2021 Summit on October 25-26th, 2021. The event will seek to bring together businesses from across the CBD and THC product spectrum and will feature several expert panels and engaging discussions focused on the potential of the CBD product industry within the United States.



Kisaco Research, a cutting-edge media and events company, has gained a strong reputation for partnering with early adopters and leaders within a variety of growth markets to drive the respective industries forward and assist in the dissemination of knowledge, learning and social opportunities needed to stimulate rapid and effective business growth within the given sector.

The United States’ CBD product sector is growing rapidly, with several U.S. states legalizing the sale of products containing hemp-based ingredients. With early movers within the sector being allowed to seize market share and grow existing CBD product lines, the CBD Beverages & Ingestibles Summit will seek to provide attendees with the opportunity to network and connect with the burgeoning community of suppliers and simultaneously access the latest scientific breakthroughs within the field.

This year’s CBD Beverages & Ingestibles Summit will feature a series of presentations, keynote addresses, and case studies spanning a wide array of topics. Topics that will be covered include “Treat it like a vegetable – Delivering the full health benefits of CBD;” “Examining the innovation process for a CBD product;” “Overcoming design complexities to create a non-alcoholic CBD spirit;” and “Predicting the future of the CBD market,” among various others.

In addition to the live conference in Las Vegas, the summit will also play host to an additional virtual conference day set to take place on October 12, 2021, from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm PST. The virtual event is designed to accommodate virtual attendees and summit delegates wishing to dive into certain conference topics at a deeper level. It will provide attendees with the opportunity to connect online through a virtual networking roulette, as well as in one-to-one meetings with other individuals in the CBD beverages and ingestibles industry.

Additional information about the CBD Beverages & Ingestibles Summit 2021, as well as details for registration, can be found at the conference website at https://ibn.fm/G8ava

About Kisaco Research

Event Contact:

Kisaco Research

41a Maltby Street, London, SE1 3PA

+44 (0)20 3696 2920 | events@kisacoresearch.com

Media Contact:

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com