Puma Exploration Inc. Shareholders Approved All Matters at the Annual and Special Meeting

RIMOUSKI, Quebec, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puma Exploration Inc., PUMA-TSXV, (the “Company” or “Puma) is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company’s Circular dated July 21, 2021, were approved at the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held virtually from Rimouski on August 31st, 2021.



The following Directors have been elected: Marcel Robillard, Réjean Gosselin, Richard Thibault, Michel Fontaine and Laura Araneda. In addition, the shareholders approved the reappointment of Mallette as auditor of the company for the continuing year, the resolution relative to the sale of the copper assets, and the resolution relative to the capital reduction.

Following the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, the Board of Directors elected Réjean Gosselin as Executive-Chairman of the Board, re-elected Marcel Robillard as president & CEO and Ginette G. Brisson as CFO. Karolyn Bouchard-Gagné was appointed Corporate Secretary. Laura Araneda, Richard Thibault, and Marcel Robillard will form the audit committee.

“I am pleased to receive the approval of our shareholders giving me the opportunity to keep leading the development of the tremendous potential of Puma's Williams Brook Gold Project. All members of our team at Puma will keep on working tirelessly to create value for all stakeholders,” commented Marcel Robillard, president and chief executive officer of Puma.

ABOUT PUMA EXPLORATION

Puma Exploration is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with precious and base metals projects in early to advanced stages located in the Famous Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) in New Brunswick, Canada. Great efforts will be made by the Company in the coming years to deploy its DEAR strategy (Development, Exploration, Acquisition and Royalties) in order to generate maximum value for shareholders with low shares dilution.

You can visit us on Facebook / Twitter / LinkedIn

Learn more by consulting www.explorationpuma.com for further information on Puma.

Marcel Robillard, President, (418) 750-8510; president@explorationpuma.com



Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Puma to be materially different from actual future results and achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date the statements were made, except as required by law. Puma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in the quarterly and annual reports and in the documents submitted to the securities administration.