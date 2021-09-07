Lithium Ion Battery Market Share 2021, Global Demand, Latest Innovations and Future Demand Forecast till 2028

Pune, India, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lithium-ion battery market is likely to expand in the coming years due to advancements in block-chain technology. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type, Capacity, Application (Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace and Defence, Locomotive, Marine, Industrial) and Geography Forecast till 2025,” the market is likely to grow in the coming years due to incorporation of artificial intelligence in block-chain technology.

Top Key Players in Lithium Ion Battery Market:

Panasonic

Toshiba

LG Chemical

Tesla

A123 Systems

eCobalt Solutions

BYD

Contemporary Amperex Technology

Johnson Control

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Global

Shenzhen BAK Battery Co. Ltd.

“The Advent of Solid Electrolyte Interface to Stoke Growth”

Lithium-ion batteries are produced by a protecting layer, implanted on the negative electrode of the battery. The continuous and repeated use of batteries leads to fading of these electrodes. The fading ultimately makes these batteries unusable, thereby reducing the life of the batteries. To overcome these problems, scientists have discovered a new concept to increase the battery life of the lithium-ion batteries.

A new concept called a solid electrolyte interface (SEI) has been introduced to ensure the longevity and performance of the batteries. SEI is a reactive material made of polymer, lithium nanoparticles, and graphic oxide sheets. This material acts as a protective layer for the lithium metal and helps reduce the reaction of lithium metal with electrolyte compounds. This, in turn, helps in reducing the fading of the battery. Less fading indicates more battery life and scientists claim that further advancements in SEI concepts can help the lithium-ion batteries generate an energy density that is twice the amount of the previous batteries.

Fortune Business Insights has predicted that this concept will boost the global lithium-ion battery market and will help the market grow in the coming years.

“3-D Printed Lithium-ion Batteries Will Lead to High Demand”

Lithium-ion batteries are used across diverse applications. The use of lithium-ion batteries may range from simple pocket-sized electronic devices to heavy-weight automobiles and machinery. Recently, a team of researchers at the American Chemical Society has discovered a way to print customized 3-dimensional lithium-ion batteries. It is seen that the current scenario of lithium-ion batteries is somewhat monotonous and they are mostly available in either cylindrical or rectangular shapes.

The 3-dimensional printer will help produce batteries of various shapes and sizes. The flexibility in size and shape may lead to an increase in applications and thereby lead to a rise in demand. The increasing demand will have a positive impact on the global lithium-ion market and will enable the growth of the market in the coming years.

The report includes detailed discussions on developments similar to the aforementioned cases and gauges the impact of these developments on the global market. Fortune Business Insights profiles some of the renowned companies and the attractive business strategies that they are adopting. Fortune Business Insights gives a detailed analysis of how numerous mergers and acquisitions, along with the investments made in research and development of lithium-ion batteries.

