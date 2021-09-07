The Global Cold Brew Coffee Market is expected to grow by $ 1.37 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 26.44% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cold Brew Coffee Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05678738/?utm_source=GNW

44% during the forecast period. Our report on the cold brew coffee market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing popularity of instant coffee among millennials and product launches and the proliferation of organized retailing outlets worldwide. In addition, the increasing popularity of instant coffee among millennials and product launch is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The cold brew coffee market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The cold brew coffee market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Arabica-based cold brew coffee

• Robusta-based cold brew coffee

• Liberica-based cold brew coffee



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the health-promoting benefits of cold brew coffee as one of the prime reasons driving the cold brew coffee market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cold brew coffee market vendors that include Califia Farms LLC, Gradys Cold Brew, HighBrewCoffee, Kohana Coffee, La Colombe Coffee Roasters, Nestle SA, Heartland Food Products Group, RISE Brewing Co., Starbucks Coffee Company, and The Coca-Cola Co. Also, the cold brew coffee market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. These market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

