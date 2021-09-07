COMPASS Pathways to participate in Citi, Morgan Stanley and HC Wainwright investor conferences in September

London, UK – Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)



COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that management will participate in three investor conferences in September as follows:

Citi 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference: “Psychedelic Medicines for Mental Health Conditions” panel on 8th September at 2:20pm ET

Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: virtual fireside chat on 9th September at 10:15am ET

HC Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference: on demand fireside chat available from 13 to 15 September

Members of the COMPASS management team will be holding investor meetings at the conferences.

Audio webcasts of the panel at the Citi conference and presentations at the Morgan Stanley and HC Wainwright conferences will be available on the “Events” page of the Investors section of the COMPASS website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit ir.compasspathways.com.

﻿About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and we are currently conducting a phase IIb clinical trial of psilocybin therapy for TRD, in 22 sites across Europe and North America. We are headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York, US. Our vision is a world of mental wellbeing. www.compasspathways.com





Availability of other information about COMPASS Pathways

