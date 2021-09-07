Auryc Named to Tracxn's Top Vertical Business Intelligence 2021 List of Most Promising Startups

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auryc , the leading customer experience intelligence platform for quantifying the true impact of digital friction and frustration across mobile and web, today announced that the company has been included in the Top Vertical Business Intelligence 2021 list of most promising startups from Tracxn, the data and research firm for investors and venture capitalists.

According to Tracxion, Vertical Business Intelligence is one of the most active sectors for investors, with overall funding of $20 billion. Tracxn named Auryc among a limited set of early-stage ventures (Series A+) poised for accelerated high growth destined for Unicorn status.

"The ever-increasing share of the digital economy and consumers' demand on experiences (Millennials, Gen Z) requires every business under the sun to invest in customer experience and the digital journey," stated Auryc CEO and co-founder, Jinlin Wang. "It is a huge problem to solve for any vendor in the space, and we are still in the first inning. Auryc is committed to bringing continuous innovations to its best-of-breed SaaS platform to enable optimal digital experiences for B2C and B2B brands like Cole Haan, Party City, Cox Automotive, Aura, 4Ocean, and Apple Leisure Group."

Auryc's inclusion in this selective list recognizes Auryc's team and technology as it continues to innovate how companies approach building better digital customer experiences through a unique combination of behavior analytics, session replay, voice of the customer, and AI-powered prescriptive and predictive intelligence. Auryc's platform powers optimal experiences across dozens of industries, including travel, retail, automotive, consumer services, finance, and SaaS.

Vertical Business Intelligence companies offer industry-specific business intelligence/analytics solutions for other organizations. These intelligence platforms provide services in specific industries such as Retail, Travel, Healthcare, and Financial Services.

Tracxn's Emerging Startup Series is a segmented list of "unicorn" companies with more than $1 billion in valuation. The list also includes the most notable startups poised to reach Unicorn status soon ("Soonicorns") and early-stage companies on a long-term path to Unicorn status ("Minicorns"). Tracxn assesses candidates for its list using publicly available information and analysis of likely company performance in each sector. Companies are selected based on criteria such as market size, marquee investors, execution, and growth prospects.

To view the complete list of Tracxn's Top Vertical Business Intelligence Startups, visit https://tracxn.com/d/emerging-startups/top-vertical-business-intelligence-startups-2021#Minicorns

About Auryc

Auryc's Customer Experience Intelligence Platform empowers brands to create exceptional customer journeys, prioritize, and execute faster to increase revenue. Auryc's visual, attitudinal, and predictive insights provide a comprehensive view of the customer. Through machine learning, alerts, and dynamic benchmarking, Auryc helps product, e-commerce, customer experience, and marketing teams to reduce friction, boost conversion, and drive quantifiable business impact.

Auryc serves leading brands such as Cole Haan, Cox Automotive, PartyCity, Autodesk, and Apple Leisure Group, and seamlessly integrates with data/intelligence platforms such as Snowflake, Zendesk, and Splunk. Headquartered in Los Altos, California, Auryc is backed by Wisemont Capital, Social Starts, and other leading Venture Capital firms.

For more information, visit www.auryc.com .

