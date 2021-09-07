JumpCloud Expands Leadership Rankings for Identity, Device, and Directory in G2 Fall 2021 Grid

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud directory platform provider JumpCloud today announced it has been named a leader in multiple identity, device, and directory categories by G2, the business technology industry’s most trusted source for customer reviews. JumpCloud continues to expand its leadership within a number of categories based on more than 800 reviews and ratings from verified G2 users. Continued innovation and product expansion helped JumpCloud expand and retain its Leader position in the Grid Report for Cloud Directory Services for the last four evaluations - one of the only vendors to consistently hold a top position since the report was first published.



“Rather than cobble together narrow and expensive point solutions, IT admins are discovering that JumpCloud’s modern directory platform better and more securely supports their organization’s IT needs with flexibility, convenience, and cost-savings,” said Rajat Bhargava, CEO of JumpCloud.

JumpCloud was named a Leader in the following 13 Grid Reports:

Category: Single Sign-On (SSO)

Small-Business Grid® Report for Single Sign-On (SSO) | Fall 2021

Mid-Market Grid® Report for Single Sign-On (SSO) | Fall 2021

Grid® Report for Single Sign-On (SSO) | Fall 2021

Momentum Grid® Report for Single Sign-On (SSO) | Fall 2021

Europe Regional Grid® Report for Single Sign-On (SSO) | Fall 2021



Category: User Provisioning and Governance Tools

Grid® Report for User Provisioning and Governance Tools | Fall 2021

Momentum Grid® Report for User Provisioning and Governance Tools | Fall 2021

Category: Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Grid® Report for Identity and Access Management (IAM) | Fall 2021

Momentum Grid® Report for Identity and Access Management (IAM) | Fall 2021

Category: Privileged Access Management (PAM)

Grid® Report for Privileged Access Management (PAM) | Fall 2021

Momentum Grid® Report for Privileged Access Management (PAM) | Fall 2021

Category: Cloud Directory Services

Grid® Report for Cloud Directory Services | Fall 2021

Momentum Grid® Report for Cloud Directory Services | Fall 2021

G2 Grid Reports are released quarterly and rank products based on reviews gathered directly from its community of users, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Products named within the Leader quadrant are “rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores.”

JumpCloud has cemented its industry leadership by approaching user identity from a holistic perspective. Building on its foundation as a cloud directory, JumpCloud’s platform includes SSO, mobile device management (MDM), multi-factor authentication (MFA), PAM, and more. Able to support heterogeneous device environments, and manage on-premises and cloud-based applications and services, JumpCloud empowers admins with a single tool to secure users and their devices, wherever work happens.

“I can't say there is anything I don't like about JumpCloud,” said Todd Hughes, IT support at Powerchord Systems, in a G2 review . “Their customer support has been there for us at any time we had questions. They have always been able to point us in the right direction to solve issues. They make our operations run smoother, leaving me time to focus on other important matters. We are able to manage our devices and users with ease. Our company also takes advantage of the ability to use JumpCloud as an inventory tool. The ability to configure device policies is awesome. The one major benefit we have realized is the time-savings. To be able to use one application to do so many different things has been the most beneficial aspect brought to our company. We are able to install software via the command line, in a moment's notice.”

Over 100,000 global organizations use JumpCloud to securely connect users to whatever IT resource they might need.

