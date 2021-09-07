St. Stephen Organic Vineyards Releases New Premium Organic Carmenere

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- St. Stephen Vineyards, LLC today announced the release of a new varietal of its Am family of wines, an Organic Carmenere Reserve, 2018.

Founded in 2008, St. Stephen Vineyards is headquartered in the Colchagua Valley of Chile, with a sales office in San José, California. St. Stephen produces award-winning, organic, single-vineyard, estate-grown wines from the Colchagua and Maipo Valleys of Chile, nestled in the foothills of the Andes.

St. Stephen's winemaker José Antonio Bravo von Bischoffshausen says, "This wine has a beautiful, intense, dark red-violet color, very nice fruit aromas, soft body, medium-soft body, and pleasant tannins. It is an excellent wine to pair with smoked, grilled or roasted meats including chicken, pork, lamb, beef and veal."

St. Stephen owner Tim Edwards says, "Our brand (Am) means 'beautiful spirit' in the Mapuche language of Chile. We thought it perfect to describe this beautiful wine."

Like Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon, Carmenere descends from Cabernet Franc. Carmenere disappeared from Médoc (France) after the outbreak of phylloxera in the mid-19th century (prior to the U.S. Civil War). It was thought to be extinct for over 140 years before reappearing in Chile at the end of the 20th century.

Currently, it is estimated that there are 70 acres of Carmenere remaining in France, while Chile has over 22,000 acres in production. Chile's rich soil, perfect temperature diurnal and lack of rain during the fruit-bearing months make it the perfect climate for Carmenere.

"We are excited to introduce our second brand of Carmenere to the U.S. and Canadian markets. Our Oda al Vino brand Carmenere is very popular, with each vintage selling out shortly after arrival. And our new Am Carmenere is a great fit to our Am family, offering our customers high-quality, award-winning organic wines at a competitive price," says Edwards.

St. Stephen Organic Vineyards net proceeds benefit environmental causes. In December 2019, St. Stephen Organic Vineyards was invited to present to the annual United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP25) in Madrid. This conference serves as the annual formal meeting of the UNFCCC Parties to assess progress in dealing with climate change. The UNFCCC establishes legally binding obligations for developed countries to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and to create a general path towards positive climate action.

St. Stephen Vineyards, LLC is based in San José, CA and imports St. Stephen premium organic wines to North America. Viña St. Stephen, Ltda. is based in San José de los Lingues Chile with certified organic vineyards located in the Colchagua Valley of Chile. A short overview video of St. Stephen Vineyards can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BKRhNzqXzu0. Press inquiries should be directed to William Edwards, info@ststephen.cl.

