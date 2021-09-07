Physician Partners Appoints Michael Polen as Chief Executive Officer

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physician Partners, a national Value-based Care as a Service™ organization, announced today that Michael Polen has been named the organization's new Chief Executive Officer.

"Physician Partners' purpose since inception is to provide solutions that transform sick care to Better Health care," said Dan Kollefrath, Physicians Partners Co-Founder and President of VIPCare. "Mike brings over 15 years of deep experience in the managed healthcare space. His breadth of executive experience delivering growth, scaling operations, and leading organizations is a great match to accelerate Physician Partners' work as a national value-based leader and further achieve our mission of Better Health."

"After years of working in managed care and engaging with patients and providers across the nation, it is clear value-based care organizations will need to play an outsized role in order to transform care delivery in this country," said Polen. "I'm honored to be joining the Physician Partners team to further expand the Better Health purpose for our growing patients and provider partners."

Polen joins Physician Partners with a strong track record leading high-growth Medicare businesses. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President and Medicare CEO at Centene Corporation, where he was responsible for driving significant improvements in the Medicare Advantage business, including growing Centene's Medicare enrollment by 32% across 33 states. Prior to Centene, Polen spent 15 years at Wellcare Health Plans, serving last as Executive Vice President of Medicare and Enterprise Operations. During his tenure, Polen was responsible for running enterprise-wide functions such as corporate strategy, operations, information technology, national networks, sales and marketing, and the Medicare Advantage business. Polen began his career in finance with JP Morgan Chase.

About Physician Partners, LLC

Physician Partners is a national Value-based Care as a Service™ organization based out of Tampa, FL, founded in 2006. Responsible for more than 62,000 Medicare Advantage, 21,000 Accountable Care Organization, and 47,000 Medicaid risk lives, Physician Partners operates MSO risk-based services and Accountable Care Organizations across 8 states. One of the largest primary care platforms enabling payors and providers to transition to value-based care, Physician Partners' mission is to transform sick care to Better Health care through delivering 5-star outcomes.

