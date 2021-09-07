The Global Cognition Supplements Market is expected to grow by $ 4.55 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 13.93% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cognition Supplements Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05570383/?utm_source=GNW

93% during the forecast period. Our report on the cognition supplements market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing proportion of geriatric population, increasing preference for healthy lifestyles, and increase in disposable income. In addition, increasing proportion of geriatric population is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The cognition supplements market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The cognition supplements market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Memory enhancement

• Mood and depression alleviation

• Attention and focus improvement

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growth of urban population and increase in disposable income as one of the prime reasons driving the cognition supplements market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on cognition supplements market covers the following areas:

• Cognition supplements market sizing

• Cognition supplements market forecast

• Cognition supplements market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cognition supplements market vendors that include Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Amway Corp., Arkopharma Laboratories, Bayer AG, Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., GNC Holdings Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, and Lonza Group Ltd. Also, the cognition supplements market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. These market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

