English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 7th of September 2021

Announcement no. 84/2021









Fixing of interest rate trigger



Jyske Realkredit has finished the bond sales connected to the refinancing of adjustable rate mortgage (ARM) loans with annual refinancing on 1 October 2021.

The level of interest rate, which would trigger a maturity extension at next year’s refinancing, is now fixed.

ISIN DK0009404881 Interest rate trigger is fixed at 4.55%

Questions may be addressed to Anders Lund Hansen, Head of Mortgage ALM, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 20 or Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.

The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit’s web site at jyskerealkredit.com.



Yours sincerely

Jyske Realkredit

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails