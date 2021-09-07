Global Military Simulation, Modelling and Virtual Training Market is Projected to Reach a Market Value of US$30,690.4 Million by 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain has published a new report on Military Simulation, Modelling and Virtual Training Market Report Forecast 2021-2031. Forecasts by Application (Airborne, Ground, Naval), By Training Type (Live, Virtual, Constructive, Gaming Simulation). Plus analysis of leading regional/national markets and leading companies in the market. COVID-19 Impact Recovery Analysis (V-shaped recovery, W-shaped recovery, U-shaped recovery, L-shaped recovery)

Global military simulation, modelling and virtual training market was valued at US$15,131.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach at a market value of US$30,690.4 million by 2031. The demand for military simulation, modelling and virtual training is expected to grow on account of advancements made in AR, VR, AI and other intelligent technologies that have enhanced realism and immersive experience within the simulation system. Increasing military budgets coupled with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic increased investment in simulation, virtual reality and gaming solutions to improve military preparedness in cases of emergency.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/military-simulation-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

COVID-19 Impact on Military Simulation, Modelling and Virtual Training Market

Visiongain has anticipated four scenarios for the military simulation, modelling and virtual training market to recover over the forecast period, namely, V, U, W, and L. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the military simulation, modelling and virtual training market, with several organic & inorganic growth strategies adopted by companies in 2020 and 2021. Technological advancements coupled with lockdowns imposed over countries prevented soldiers from receiving the necessary training to be mentally and physically prepared in cases of emergencies. The COVID-19 pandemic provided the necessary boost to countries to invest in simulation, modelling & virtual training solutions in order to increase their troops preparedness.

How this Report Will benefit you?

Visiongain’s new study is suitable for anyone requiring in-depth analyses for the global military simulation, modelling and virtual training market along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study assists you in evaluating the overall global and regional market for military simulation , modelling and virtual training. Get the financial analysis of the overall market and different segments. Huge opportunities remains in this fast-growing military simulation, modelling and virtual training market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain a competitive edge in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players and finally maximize productivity for your company.

What are the Market Drivers?

Development of Simulation Systems that offer Realism, Immersive Experience, and Scalability

Military simulation systems have evolved rapidly over the last few years in tandem with developments of aircrafts, jets, weapons, and communication technologies. Induction of new and emerging technologies promises a qualitatively superior military force capable of addressing both conventional as well as asymmetric threats. Military simulation applications (MS) produce massive datasets created by high-resolution models and large-scale simulations, thereby resulting in big data. It is used to study complicated problems such as weapon systems acquisition, combat analysis, and military training. Manifold models and simulations are executed with high performance computing (HPC) to gain high efficiency and generate simulation data with high volume and rapid speed. With the development of HPC technology, complex scenarios can be simulated to study military problems.

Increasing Investment in Flight Simulators

Military flight simulators are also becoming part of aircraft development programs, where the simulator is used as a part of development and testing of new and improved weapon systems and their operation. Recent developments in simulators also provide maintenance training options. In May 2021, Red 6 launched the Airborne Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS), which uses advanced augmented reality technology. With ATARS, a pilot can fight virtual enemies, practice aerial refuelling and formation flying, and work through various combat scenarios in a high-speed, dynamic real-world environment.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Adoption of UAV in Military Projected to Increase Investment in Drone Simulators

The use of UAV or drones in the military sector is expected to skyrocket over the coming years, major countries investing in these systems are the U.S., Russia, Saudi Arabia, and China among others. Several companies that are already a part of the simulator market such as BAE Systems, Thales Group, Elbit Systems Ltd., SAAB Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Boeing, and Northrop Grumman Corporation are major companies manufacturing military UAV. Over the next 10 years militaries over the world are expected to invest US$98 billion in acquiring new intelligence gathering and strike capabilities. UAV simulation focuses on training pilots (or operators) to control an unmanned aircraft or its payload from a control station.

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/military-simulation-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

Competitive Landscape

Some of the companies profiled in the report include Airbus Group SE, AnyLogic Company, AVT Simulation Inc., BAE Systems PLC, Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim), CAE Inc., Cubic Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., FAAC Incorporated, General Dynamics Corporation (GD), InVeris Training Solutions (Meggit Plc), Leonardo SpA, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, Saab AG, ST Engineering, Thales Group, and The Boeing Company. Contracts, partnerships and collaborations are also very prevalent in the market.

In July 2021, BAE Systems was awarded a six-year contract to deliver support and training services to the newly joint UK-Qatar Hawk squadron based at RAF Leeming, UK. BAE Systems will provide Qualified Flying Instructors as part of this contract, delivering both live and synthetic training to Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF) and Royal Air Force (RAF) pilots.

In July 2021, Boeing has signed a contract with the UK Ministry of Defense, as part of the agreement Boeing will support the Royal Air Force Poseidon fleet and train crews for the next five years. Under the aircraft and training support contract, Boeing will provide maintenance services, spares & repairs, tools & ground support equipment, supply chain management, forecasting & inventory management, and airworthiness services for the RAF’s P-8 fleet.

In June 2021, InVeris Training Solutions passed on-site acceptance testing for 14 Mobile Weapon Training Simulation Systems (MWTSS) and an additional 73 EF88 weapon simulators for the Australian Defense Force (ADF).

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com

Information found nowhere else

With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Military Simulation Training Market and leading companies . You will find data, trends and predictions.

Find more research reports on the Soldier Equipment Sector ; please click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: catherine.walker@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports means that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Catherine Walker

PR at Visiongain Inc.

Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100

USA Tel: + 1 718 682 4567

EU Tel: + 353 1 695 0006

Toll Free: 00-1-646-396-5129

Email: catherine.walker@visiongain.com

Web: https://www.visiongain.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

-

SOURCE Visiongain Limited.

