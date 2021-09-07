China Property Management Markets 2021-2026 - Diversified Managed Property Types and Services / Adoption of IT and Professionalized Staff / Rise in Use of Intelligent Equipment Technology

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Property Management Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report presents an in-depth analysis of the China property management market by value, by size and by segment. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the China property management market.

The property management market can be broadly categorized into five segments namely residential, community value added services, public building, office and malls, and others.



Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in January 2020, China property management industry has witnessed a downward trend in the short term because of the overall slowdown in real estate market development, postponed delivery of real estate projects, and disruption of real estate sales operations.



Since then, several policies have been implemented to help property management companies, such as tax cuts, increased government subsidies, and so on, that create a favorable atmosphere for the industry. As a result, even after taking into account the COVID-19 pandemic, China property management business is likely to maintain its steady expansion.



The Chinese property management market has increased significantly during the years 2016-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years (i.e. 2021-2025) tremendously.



The property management market is expected to increase due to growing population, increasing household per capita disposable income, rapid urbanization, rising real-estate investment, and favorable government policies & initiatives, etc. Yet, the market faces some challenges such as property damage and unexpected maintenance, shortage of human resources, intensifying competition, etc.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall China property management market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers, and the current and future trends.



The Chinese property management market is fragmented with many major market players. The key players of the market - Country Garden Services Holding, Evergrande Property Services Group, Sunac Services Holding, Jinke Smart Services Group, and China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services - are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



