OnMi Transdermal Patches Will Highlight This Month's ECRM’s ‘Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Program’

PALM BEACH, FL, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnMi transdermal vitamin patches will highlight ECRM’s “Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Program” this month.

ECRM brings buyers and brands with new products together for private one-on-one meetings. Buyers attending the ECRM event represent regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.

“We are thrilled that retail buyers from large and small chains will get to learn more about OnMi transdermal patches,” said Ryan McFarlane, COO of OnMi, a Miami-based health and wellness company. “At a time when American consumers are hyper-vigilant about their health and are looking for innovative products to keep them healthy, OnMi patches provide 100 percent of the naturally-derived vitamins and botanicals they want without any filler ingredients.”

McFarlane said retail buyers should be impressed with OnMi’s delivery method.

“When 40 percent of Americans have trouble swallowing pills and tablets, OnMi is an easy and effective way to take your daily vitamins, minerals, and botanicals,” McFarlane said.

OnMi also stands apart from other pills and tablets on the market, which often contain only 10 percent vitamins with 90 percent filler ingredients.

“With OnMi transdermal patches, you peel the patch from its protective backing, place it on a clean area of the skin, such as your wrist, and then gently peel off 12-hours later,” he said. “Because OnMi’s vitamins and botanicals bypass the stomach, they don’t get diluted by gastric acids.”

OnMi has developed the following transdermal patches:

Vitamin is an easy way to get your daily essential vitamins, with no fillers or sugar.

Crave-Less helps you say no to cravings with focus and energy.

Relax promotes relaxation and helps you manage everyday stress.

Energy provides sustainable energy with a boost of antioxidants.

Healthy Weight supports healthy weight maintenance along with a balanced diet and exercise.

Hangover boosts your body's ability to bounce back by replenishing essential vitamins plus guarana.

Sleep supports healthy sleep cycles and promotes quality rest.

OnMi products, which only contain plant-based ingredients and vitamins, are also Non-GMO, Hypoallergenic, Paraben Free, Dye Free, Gluten Free, and Latex Free.

“We are looking forward to the ECRM event because our representative will have the opportunity to highlight and promote the benefits of OnMi transdermal patches,” he added.

