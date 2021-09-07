Organic Trade Association announces 2022 Organic Week

Washington, D.C., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thrilled to be kicking off a year of in-person organic advocacy, the Organic Trade Association is pleased to be hosting its 2022 Organic Week early next year in the nation’s capital. The forward-looking event from Jan. 31 through Feb. 2 is themed “The Future of Organic” and promises organic stakeholders an unparalleled opportunity to help advance organic policy priorities and to protect the future of organic.

“This is a critical time for organic. ‘The Future of Organic’ will be all about moving organic forward, and working together to advance organic priorities,” said Laura Batcha, CEO and Executive Director of the Organic Trade Association. “In these 72-hours, we’ll work on solutions for the complex issues surrounding organic food and farming, focus on continuous improvement in organic, and celebrate organic leaders. And we can’t wait to again see our members in person!”

The trade association’s flagship event will be held at The InterContinental at the Wharf located on the Potomac River in D.C.’s recently revitalized Southwest waterfront promenade. Activities during the three days include the Member Day workshops, Conference Day, Advocacy Day and the annual Congressional reception. Also for the first time ever, the Organic Trade Association’s Leadership Awards Dinner and Annual Membership meeting will take place during Organic Week.

Benchmarking trust in organic

A highlight of 2022 Conference Day will be the exclusive debut of an in-depth study by Edelman, a global communications firm, to benchmark and analyze trust in the Organic seal, both in the U.S., and in key markets outside the country. The Edelman study builds on its respected Trust Barometer, which for 21 years has surveyed upwards of 30,000 consumers in 28 countries, posing a series of questions to track evolving trust and credibility of government, businesses, NGOs and media.

Ambassador Darci Vetter, former Chief Agricultural Negotiator and Deputy Under Secretary of Agriculture, and now Senior Advisor at Edelman Global Advisory, will present the findings. With its Trust Barometer as the model, Edelman – under contract with the Organic Trade Association -- designed a companion project examining USDA Organic’s trust and credibility among consumers in the U.S. and in key global markets. Vetter will detail the results of the investigative project and offer insights on how to employ the findings to advance organic globally.

“The information gained from this analysis will inform our organic promotion efforts globally and fill a crucial gap in understanding consumer perceptions and trust of U.S. organic products. The outcomes also will shape our association’s ongoing consumer promotion efforts in foreign markets and enable us to better target foreign consumers. It will help us build for the future,” said Batcha.

Three action-packed days, one great location and lots of connections

The InterContinental at the Wharf in Washington, D.C. is the Organic Week headquarters hotel where all activities will be based.

Day 1, Monday Jan. 31, is Member Day. This day features sector council and task force in-person working sessions, meetings with federal agencies and departments, interactive sessions to plan for the next farm bill, and more. The day will be capped off with an event supporting Organic PAC, the only political action committee devoted to advancing organic’s voice with policymakers in our nation’s capital.

Day 2, Tuesday Feb. 1, is Conference Day. Always a powerful gathering of hundreds of organic industry leaders, coalition partners and government officials, the 2022 conference will feature, in addition to the Edelman report, thought-provoking keynotes on the issues making news in organic from members of Congress, agency chiefs and other policy and industry influencers. The day ends with a networking reception and the Organic Dinner Celebration in honor of this inspiring week.

Day 3, Wednesday Feb. 2, is Advocacy Day. A day of Congressional and agency visits. Members will work in small teams to attend hundreds of pre-scheduled meetings across Capitol Hill and then toast a full day of advocating for organic during the association’s annual Congressional Reception, attended by trade association members, lawmakers and agency officials.

Organic Week in Washington D.C. is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to gain strategic insights, new advocacy tools and valuable personal connections, and the series of events are designed to build on each other over the course of the week. Attendees will work side by side with other organic leaders to focus on the future of organic and have exclusive opportunities to connect with sponsors.

Registration for Organic Week is open. Register here for the event that unites the entire organic sector to take action on issues at the forefront of organic food, agriculture and trade priorities. Choose one of the Residency Packages to enhance opportunities to meet with colleagues, share experiences and enjoy the convenience of one central location.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact the Organic Trade Association at dkorb@ota.com .

All protocols will be taken to ensure the safety of participants from COVID, and events and scheduling will remain as flexible as necessary to maintain a healthy and safe event.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Organic Trade Association (OTA) is the membership-based business association for organic agriculture and products in North America. OTA is the leading voice for the organic trade in the United States, representing over 9,500 organic businesses across 50 states. Its members include growers, shippers, processors, certifiers, farmers' associations, distributors, importers, exporters, consultants, retailers and others. OTA's Board of Directors is democratically elected by its members. OTA's mission is to promote and protect ORGANIC with a unifying voice that serves and engages its diverse members from farm to marketplace.

Attachment