Global Waste to Energy Market Report 2021 with Long-term Forecast to 2030

Global Waste to Energy Market was valued at USD 18.54 billion in 2020 and is predicted to reach USD 40.84 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.51% from 2021-2030.

Waste to energy process enables production of various combustible fuels such as ethanol, methane and synthetic fuel through the combustion of municipal wastes. It is considered to be a potential energy diversification strategy as it causes less air pollution compared to coal based and natural gas-based plants. According to the International Energy Association report, globally, the use of renewable energy from waste would increase by 1.5% in 2020. This in turn drives the growth of waste to energy market.

Also, various countries across the world are adopting waste to energy process to produce energy and to save their environment from the harmful greenhouse gases. Moreover, the waste to energy market is expected to thrive due to rising need of electricity among industries, depletion of conventional energy resources and increasing government initiatives to reduce carbon emission.

However, the lack of flexibility in handling waste and lack of skilled workforce are the factors hindering the growth of the market to some extent.



Geographical Analysis:

Europe possesses the lion share of the waste to energy market owing to favorable regulatory policies such as carbon taxes, landfill taxes and rising awareness to reduce global warming.

On the other hand, North America holds a significant market share and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period owing to government initiatives to generate clean electricity.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to show maximum growth throughout the forecast period due to rising funding by governments for proper management of municipal waste.



Competitive Landscape:

Some of the major key players of the waste to energy market are

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company Pjsc

John Wood Group Plc

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

C&G Ltd.

China Everbright International Limited

Cnim

Covanta Holding Corporation

Suez

Veolia

Waste Management, Inc.

