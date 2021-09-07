Nukkleus Inc. Continues Expansion Into the Crypto Markets With the Acquisition of Match Financial Ltd.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the objective of establishing a strong footprint in the cryptocurrency space, leading global fintech firm Nukkleus Inc. (NUKK) has executed its option to purchase the remaining 30% stake in Match Financial Ltd. (Match). While making the announcement, NUKK's CEO, Jamie Khurshid, emphasized that the completion of the acquisition would be a key means to accelerate NUKK's expansion plans.

"The growth exhibited by the assets within Match is a key ingredient to NUKK's future as a pioneer in digital finance. These include UK FCA registered digital RFQ and Vanta-Tech, recently rebranded as DRFQ Payments, which together provide NUKK with the full complement of frictionless high-speed crypto payment rails and significant volume execution ability to service our growing list of 130-plus institutional and professional clients and prospects," Mr. Khurshid elaborated.

Unmatched Benefits

The strategic acquisition offers multiple advantages for NUKK. Apart from Match Financial's digital RFQ, which offers the perfect solution for NUKK's institutional clients and partners, Match operates six crypto product lines that will be hugely beneficial.

1. NFT: This offers unique partnerships with leading UK auction houses for 24-hour auction price-fixing and uniquely bridges the two worlds of high-end digital art with real-world physical assets.

2. OTC: Ability to offer crypto, DeFi and securities token investments with deep liquidity through partnerships with global exchanges and brokers.

3. Fiat Settlement: Ability to offer UK FCA-regulated fiat gateways and a full suite of global institutional crypto banking with capacity that exceeds 50 million dollars a day.

4. Card Payments: Facility to provide multi-currency and multi-token wallet management for a truly convertible crypto debit card that can be used at any point of sale, using MasterCard and Visa.

5. Remittance: Facilitating cross-border fiat-to-fiat payments, completed within 30-60 minutes from Nigeria with the use of our unique crypto rails that deliver an incredibly efficient, superior and cost-effective alternative.

6. NGO Services: Fulfilling social responsibility by providing humanitarian aid and disaster relief to Afghanistan, Kenya and India.



NUKK's tier 1 European OTC desk already offers unmatched pricing and settlement times for institutional volumes of the most popular fiat and cryptocurrencies, processed via the company's U.S., European and UK FCA registered businesses. In addition, with the NFT services, NUKK will be able to offer 24-hour price fixing services, which will help eliminate volatility risk. In fact, this NFT product range is the first of its kind to bridge the gap between clients' physical and digital assets by providing multiple channels and professional investor networks for a truly diversified private wealth portfolio management.

"The greatest innovation and demand for blockchain and crypto assets are coming from outside of the West. It's coming from impoverished communities on the other side of the digital divide. The top countries for crypto adoption over the past year are Vietnam and Ghana, with Nigeria the leading country per capita for bitcoin adoption. Afghanistan is now ranking 20 on this list.

"A new global economy is emerging. This is what we dreamed of in the crypto industry years ago, and it's finally happening. The market opportunities are growing exponentially and the need to support the redistribution of wealth and access to resources is very real," NUKK's head of emerging markets and crypto payments at digital RFQ, Erin Grover, stated.

With the acquisition of Match Financial, NUKK will be able to support ESG models, including partnering with non-government agencies in sub-Saharan Africa and the Asian subcontinent, where rapid funds transfer can mean the difference between life and death. Cryptocurrencies can play a key role in aiding these regions, offering more accessible and democratic financial solutions for transparent humanitarian aid.

"We have great hopes for Nukk in its endeavors to lead by example and drive adoption of the SDG pillars amongst our crypto peers. We are very much looking forward to rewarding our shareholders with more positive updates like this in the near future," added NUKK's CEO, Emil Assentato.

About Nukkleus, Inc.

Nukkleus, Inc. (OTCMKTS: NUKK) combines its world-class technology with institutional digital asset advisory and exchange execution services, giving Nukkleus the full-service offerings needed to compete effectively in the multi asset world.

Nukkleus is a digital financial services company with a suite of financial technology to provide institutional counterparts with unique access to global liquidity and a comprehensive suite of products and services ranging from advanced trading and technology to trusted token advisory services.



Our technology delivers counterparts institutional-grade access to traditional and digital asset markets globally along with a fully regulated EMD agent status for handling professional and accredited client funds and conducting cryptocurrency conversion into FIAT currencies.

About Match Financial LTD.

Match Financial brings together a team with a successful track record in traditional finance and more recently in cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

Our team of experts have experience in investment banking, FX, equities, derivatives and commodities, as well as the ability to build scalable technology solutions to quickly transform these markets.

The primary focus for all our products is regulation, transparency and security that, together, underpin the confidence and trust our institutional and professional investors need to safely enter the market.

For more information contact Jamie Khurshid, Group COO at jkhurshid@nukk.com



Forward-Looking Statements

