APCO Holdings, LLC Acquires Strategic Diversified, Expanding Opportunities in the Mid-Atlantic

Norcross, Ga., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APCO Holdings, LLC, home to the EasyCare, GWC Warranty and MemberCare brands, has announced that it recently acquired Strategic Diversified, LLC.

Strategic Diversified, a regional leader in the automotive retail, finance, and insurance space, offers a variety of solutions to help dealers in the Mid-Atlantic states develop their F&I strategy to increases revenue and profitability.

“We are excited to announce the acquisition of Strategic Diversified,” said Scot Eisenfelder, CEO of APCO Holdings. “Strategic Diversified has been a great partner of APCO since 1998, so we are very well-acquainted with their people, their values, and the exceptional service they provide their customers. This acquisition strengthens our position in the Mid-Atlantic and adds a talented team that is recognized as F&I Development leaders. We look forward to investing in accelerating growth in the region and putting the full force of APCO resources to support their success.”

Rob Volatile, CEO of Strategic Diversified, added “As a long-term partner, we have benefitted from APCO’s commitment to our dealers. The additional resources APCO will provide our team, particularly in digital retailing, will give us better tools to help our dealers thrive in the changing times ahead. In addition, being part of a large team will add depth and breadth to our support while providing addition growth opportunities for our teammates.”

This acquisition demonstrates APCO's commitment to supporting dealers across the country as they respond to a changing market, delivering solutions that improve business performance and enabling a seamless consumer experience across all touchpoints.

About APCO Holdings

Since 1984, APCO has grown to become a leading provider and administrator of F&I products for the auto industry. Built on a foundation of financial security and a commitment to understanding our customers' needs, APCO is a trusted partner to some of the most well-respected insurers, highly successful dealerships, and leading auto industry players in the country. The company markets its products using the EasyCare, GWC Warranty, and MemberCare brands, as well as other private label products, through a network of independent agents and an internal salesforce that specialize in consulting with and servicing the automotive dealership markets. EasyCare, GWC Warranty, and MemberCare F&I products are the only "MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy" in the industry. They also carry top ratings from the Better Business Bureau, have protected over 11 million customers and paid over $3.5 billion in claims. For more information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, please visit apcoholdings.com.

About Strategic Diversified

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in West Chester, PA, Strategic Diversified is the premier automotive finance and insurance development company in the Mid-Atlantic. Strategic Diversified believes in transparency throughout the buying process to ensure a terrific customer experience, while increasing both compliance and profitability. With brands like Northeast Dealer Services, FirstChoice, Paradigm Automotive and Automotive Profit Associates, Strategic Diversified is fully focused on helping its dealers reach their goals. For more information, please visit strategicdiversified.com.

