The Global Cordless Garden Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 396.14 mn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period

Our report on cordless garden equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product innovation and portfolio expansion and numerous marketing campaigns to increase product awareness. In addition, product innovation and portfolio expansion is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The cordless garden equipment market analysis includes product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The cordless garden equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Lawn mower

• Trimmer and edger

• Brush cutter

• Chainsaw

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the stringent regulations on the legacy garden equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the cordless garden equipment market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Cordless garden equipment market sizing

• Cordless garden equipment market forecast

• Cordless garden equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cordless garden equipment market vendors that include ANDREAS STIHL AG & Co. KG, Deere & Co., Emak Group, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Husqvarna AB, MTD Products Inc., Oregon Tool Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Snow Joe LLC, and The Toro Co. Also, the cordless garden equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

