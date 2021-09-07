BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc: Animal test results completed contributing on their part to submitting the CE marking application

English Finnish

Company Release, Inside Information, September 7th 2021, at 5:45 p.m.

The management of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc has today September 7, 2021 approved the final report on the results of the animal test (sheep).

The results of the experiment confirm the functionality of Artebone ® Paste, which contains reindeer bone protein extract, and make it possible for the company to respond positively to the demands made by the authorities. According to the final report, Artebone® Paste causes bone to heal faster than the alternatives (ceramic and extract alone).

CEO Ilkka Kangasniemi:

"The results of the animal testing were in line with our expectations and are clinically significant. Positive results are an important step forward for our company and significantly reduce the risks associated with obtaining the CE marking. We will provide further information regarding the application schedule by the end of September.

The animal test was carried out at the request of the authorities to provide supplementary documentation for the CE marking application. The experiment was aimed at demonstrating that Artebone® Paste can be classified as a medical device and has an acceptable efficacy.

The company has described the application process for the CE marking and as well as the related delays in its half-year financial report published on 25 August 2021.

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc is the health technology company operating since 2003. Before that there was a background of seven years of product development in the University of Oulu. We have developed a new product for healing of difficult bone fractures and for solving the problems in bone healing. Our mission is to offer new generation medicinal products for the orthopedic surgery. The research and development in the field of medicine requires perseverance and courage to develop new things. We have over 20 years of expertise in this. Our operations are characterized by top expertise, innovativeness and dedicated and committed employees. The ARTEBONE ®product is ready and the application process for the CE-mark has been initiated. BBS is the company having its headquarters in Oulu. We have our own production plant located in Reisjärvi and it is approved by FIMEA. More information: www.bbs-artebone.fi

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.