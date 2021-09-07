Idaho Milk Products Receives Incentive from Idaho Power

Jerome, ID, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idaho Milk Products was awarded a $97k cash incentive from Idaho Power for their efforts in reducing energy consumption.

“A critical component of our plant is the refrigeration system which cools milk and helps to ensure top-quality products for our customers. To maximize the performance and efficiency of our refrigeration system, we upgraded the pumps and piping that circulate water to the evaporative cooling towers,” said Chris Parker, Director of Engineering. “This upgrade helps our refrigeration compressors provide the same cooling level under less strain, reducing energy consumption and increasing the reliability of the equipment.”

Idaho Milk Products’ upgrades have saved over 540,000 kilowatt-hours annually in electrical energy, equivalent to 47 Idaho homes. This effort is yet another step towards their sustainability goals, driven by core values as a business to be good community partners and stewards of the environment.

“We commend Idaho Milk Products on their impressive energy efficiency efforts and this well-deserved incentive,” commented Leo Sanchez, Key Accounts Energy Advisor with Idaho Power. “We look forward to our continued partnership as we help them reach their energy goals.”

Idaho Milk Products is committed to continually update its plant, equipment and operations as more environmentally friendly technology becomes available.

About Idaho Milk Products

Idaho Milk Products is a privately held, vertically integrated international milk processing leader, supplying Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC), Milk Permeate, and Cream derivatives to customers around the globe. Owned by local Idaho dairy farmers, Idaho Milk Products has a dedicated consistent milk supply and delivers reliable, quality dairy ingredients. For more information, visit idahomilkproducts.com.

