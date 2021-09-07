Dickey’s Keeps 80th Birthday Party Going with New Specials

Dallas, Texas, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has been serving iconic premium meats, savory Southern sides for 80 years, and the world’s largest barbecue concept is dedicated to celebrating its anniversary with fans every day this year!

To keep the party going, Dickey’s kicked off its newest anniversary promotion with the launch of several limited-time items — Sweet & Smoky Pit-Smoked Wings with Dr Pepper Barbecue Sauce and the return of Brisket Chili. The authentic, Texas-style chili can be enjoyed as a premium side item or as a savory topper on a variety of menu classics such as Mac Stacks, Bakers or Frito Pie. The Texas-style barbecue brand is also inviting guests to join the milestone celebration with Birthday Cake Marshmallow Treats.

Dickey’s has also released a new commemorative Big Yellow Cup from its limited-edition Anniversary series. The Clear Big Yellow Cup will support The Dickey Foundation and be available to purchase until Sept. 30.

To celebrate 29,280 days of serving pit-smokin’ Legit.Texas.Barbecue.™, Dickey’s is also offering the 80th Anniversary Meal. Barbecue fans can enjoy a Pulled Pork Classic Sandwich, choice of side and a Birthday Cake Marshmallow Treat for just $8.80.

“We are so excited to continue the celebration of this amazing accomplishment,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We are blessed and honored to be able to say we’ve served our barbecue lovers for 80 years. We look forward to continuing to give back to everyone who has gotten us this far, and to serving Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ for another 80 years!”

