Healthy Habits with a Healthy Partner: The TeamUp Fitness App Has You Covered

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeamUp Fitness , the fitness community app, eliminates the unnatural feeling that flaws most dating apps by providing users a platform to meet and work out with like-minded partners and start healthy relationships.

Traditional online dating demands that users endlessly swipe for a match based on a few facts and a photo. Studies show this method of online dating doesn't provide enough context for individuals to find a truly compatible partner. TeamUp Fitness recognizes fitness as the shared passion, common ground, and context for a solid relationship.

"We operate from a place of understanding how committed the fitness community is to a healthy lifestyle," said Tony Trombetta, Founder of TeamUp Fitness. "Society is craving more connection as this pandemic drags on, and TeamUp helps users cultivate relationships, romantic or not, that let them grow with others that share a similar lifestyle."

TeamUp Fitness trades the awkward first date feelings for empowering gym sessions. Users can ditch the movies and instead go to the gym and work out together. During breaks or after workouts, the partners can share wellness knowledge, tips, and get to know each other.

Fitness-savvy singles who match on the app can trade at-home workouts or have virtual training sessions beforehand to become acquainted. Users have complete control over who sees their profile, which can include their favorite workouts, progress, fitness stories, and more.

Since its launch in 2020, TeamUp Fitness has become the dating app for fitness enthusiasts. It offers an innovative platform combining social networking, lifestyle sharing, and online dating to bring the fitness community together. And if users aren't looking for a relationship, they can still use the app to build a supportive fitness community.

The TeamUp Fitness app is now available for download on the Apple Store and Google Play .

