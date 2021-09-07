Confia CEO a Featured Speaker at PBC Conference in Washington, DC

Company’s CEO Mark Lozzi Speaking on Cryptocurrency Panel at Premiere Banking Conference



Irvine, CA, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Confia (“Confia” or the “Company”), the leading technology platform for financial compliance, B2B/B2C transactions, and secure banking services designed for the cannabis industry, announced today that the Company’s CEO Mark Lozzi will be a featured speaker on a cryptocurrency panel at the PBC Conference at the Capital Hilton Hotel in Washington, DC, on Sept. 10 from 1:30 p.m. ET to 2:15 p.m. ET.

The panel, entitled “Cryptocurrency payments: Highly regulated and an option,” will feature two other guest panelists and a moderator asking the guests questions in a free-flowing manner about cryptocurrency as a new payment rail that business owners can use to transfer value and also how to navigate the regulatory ambiguity of this new form of payment.

“It’s an honor to be invited to take part on this cryptocurrency panel at one of the premiere conferences for the banking industry,” Lozzi said. “Participating and presenting as a thought leader at industry events is a priority for the company and I hope that my participation can help educate attendees about the need and opportunity for compliant innovative payment options designed to support the cannabis industry.”

PBC Conference is a leading B2B conference for payments, banking, and compliance in the cannabis industry. The conference was created for the private sector and the government to work together to solve payments, banking, and compliance challenges in the cannabis industry.

Commercializing its platform in 2021, Confia streamlines complex financial processes for the cannabis industry, addressing both compliance and secure payments in real time.

About Confia

Confia, operating as the dba for PointChain, is a financial transaction platform that offers the cannabis industry digital bank-like and cash management services, bill pay, unlimited B2B payments, API-powered payment solutions that service both businesses and the consumer, and lending solutions. Confia processes payments in real time, and the platform contains ongoing compliance features and offers trusted relationships with other member companies and clients. To learn more, visit www.confia.io.

