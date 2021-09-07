Global Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market (2021 to 2026) - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact and Forecasts

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Elastomeric Foam Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market is expected to register a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the market is the increasing demand for flexible elastomeric foam with growing HVAC systems in major economies of the world. However, lack of awareness about the benefits of insulation using elastomeric foams in the emerging economies is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.



The growing demand of elastomeric foam in the Healthcare Industry is likely to act as an opportunity for the market studied in the coming years.



By application, demand for flexible elastomeric foam in HVAC systems is expected to grow further during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific dominated the market globally, with the largest consumption from countries, such as China, Japan, and India.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Demand for Flexible Elastomeric foam in HVAC Systems

Elastomeric foams are mainly used in the HVAC and refrigeration operations as an active barrier against the entry of the vapor and moisture into the systems. These are used as a substitute for the natural insulating materials, such as cork.

The manufacturing method of the elastomeric foam does not include hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), or hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), which makes them environment-friendly which in turn boosts the flexible elastomeric market.

The demand for HVAC equipment is rapidly increasing, owing to growing spending in the construction sector and rising disposable incomes across major economies globally.

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) units add to the aesthetic value of residential and commercial places. Companies are heavily investing in R&D to manufacture innovative products such as hybrid HVAC equipment that uses multiple sources of energy for heating and cooling applications.

Owing to the aforementioned factors, the application of flexible elastomeric foam is expected to increase during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific dominated the global market owing to the robust demand from developing nations including China, India, and Japan. The region is a manufacturing hub for HVAC and the cryogenic systems are of the propelling factor for the flexible elastomeric foam market growth in the region.

The largest producers of the flexible elastomeric foam market are based in the Asia-Pacific region. Some of the leading companies in the production of flexible elastomeric foam markets are Era Polymers Pty Ltd, Armacell, Kaimann GmbH, AEROFLEX USA, INC, and Hira Industries LLC among others.

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region for in near future on account of increasing acceptance of better thermal and acoustic insulation for end-user applications in countries like India and China.

The rapid growth in economies and increasing per capita income among consumers in developing countries in the Asia Pacific region are increasing the demand for packaging. This, in turn, is increasing the demand for flexible elastomeric foam.

Owing to the above-mentioned factors, the market for flexible elastomeric foam in the Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow significantly during the study period.

Competitive Landscape



The Global flexible elastomeric foam market is partially consolidated in nature with only a few major players dominating the market. Some of the major companies are Era Polymers Pty Ltd, Armacell, Kaimann GmbH, Aeroflex USA Inc., and Hira Industries LLC, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Flexible Elastomeric Foam with Growing HVAC Systems

4.1.2 Growing Demand for Flexible Elastomeric Foam from Automotive Industry

4.1.3 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Awareness About the Benefits of Insulation Using Elastomeric foams in the Emerging Economies

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Degree of Competition



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Function

5.1.1 Thermal Insulation

5.1.2 Acoustic Insulation

5.2 Type

5.2.1 Natural Rubber/Latex

5.2.2 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber/Polyvinyl chloride

5.2.3 Ethylene Propylene Dine Monomer

5.2.4 Chloroprene

5.2.5 Other Types

5.3 Application

5.3.1 HVAC

5.3.2 Automotive

5.3.3 Transportation

5.3.4 Solar Installations

5.3.5 Refrigeration Systems

5.3.6 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 France

5.4.3.4 Italy

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle-East and Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Armacell India Private Ltd

6.4.2 Era Polymers Pty Ltd

6.4.3 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

6.4.4 Aeroflex USA Inc.

6.4.5 Kaimann GmbH

6.4.6 Hira Industries LLC

6.4.7 L'Isolante K-Flex SpA

6.4.8 Rubberlite Inc.

6.4.9 Zotefoams PLC

6.4.10 Huamei Energy-saving Technology Group Co. Ltd

6.4.11 Merryweather Foam Inc.

6.4.12 Kingwell World Industries Inc.

6.4.13 Jinan Retek Industries Inc.

6.4.14 Rogers Corporation

6.4.15 NMC SA



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Demand of Elastomeric Foam in Medical and Healthcare Industry

7.2 Other Opportunities



