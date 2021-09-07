Worldwide Corporate Blended Learning Industry to 2025 - Augmented Digitization of Processes is Driving Growth

Dublin, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Corporate Blended Learning Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the corporate blended learning market and it is poised to grow by $27.89 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period. The report on corporate blended learning market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by augmented digitization of processes and the rising incorporation of microlearning.

The corporate blended learning market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increased adoption of visual technologies for corporate education domain as one of the prime reasons driving the corporate blended learning market growth during the next few years.

The report on corporate blended learning market covers the following areas:

Corporate blended learning market sizing

Corporate blended learning market forecast

Corporate blended learning market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading corporate blended learning market vendors that include Allen Communication Learning Services, Cegos Group, Computer Generated Solutions Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., GP Strategies Corp., NIIT Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. Also, the corporate blended learning market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

BFSI sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Consumer goods industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Energy industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Allen Communication Learning Services

Cegos Group

Computer Generated Solutions Inc.

City and Guilds Group

D2L Corp.

GP Strategies Corp.

NIIT Ltd.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Skillsoft Ltd.

Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

10. Appendix

