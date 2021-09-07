MENA Region's Largest Biodiesel Refinery Starts in Jebel-Ali

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In line with the UAE's latest initiative ''Operation 300 Billion. Make it in the UAE'', BioD has announced the commissioning of a biodiesel refinery here in Dubai, Jebel-Ali Free Zone. Says Mr. Shiva Vig, the founder and CEO of BioD Technologies FZE.

The 30,000 Mt per annum capacity refinery here is the second plant of the BioD group. The first, similar operation, started in Northern India in early 2019. The technology is of 2nd generation bio-refining, where FAME Biodiesel can be produced based on Waste and Residues, rather than Vegetable oils only.

Biodiesel produced by BioD is based on the "waste to energy" concept, where the feedstock (raw materials) used are 100% non-human consumption residues, such as UCO (Used Cooking Oil), Animal Tallow (slaughterhouse waste products), POME (Palm Oil Mill Effluent Waste) and Acid Oils, such as Grease Tap collection. To reduce the carbon footprint in logistics, the aim is to source the raw materials as close to the plant as possible.

The operation meets stringent quality standards to ensure that the final product, biodiesel, meets the global carbon reduction requirements. BioD Technologies is ISCC (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification) Certified, audited by SGS, to meet RED (Renewable Energy Directive) of the European Union.

Mr. Vig explains the industrial logic behind these investments: "BioD is at the helm of the energy mix revolution in transportation. Hydrocarbon-based conventional Diesel consumption is prone to be dramatically reduced in the coming decades, driven by the ambitious carbon emission and sustainability targets globally. Electrification, gas and hydrogen for the transportation sector are still further down the road to have a major impact, but the natural, and already implemented strategy, is to replace conventional fuels with biofuels. In Europe alone, renewable diesel demand is expected to exceed 14 million tons by 2030, from today's figure of 6 million tons. Similar development takes place in North America and the developing world. BioD Technologies is riding at the crest of this global demand wave, and will invest into larger capacity, as the current refineries are in full operation."

