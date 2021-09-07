GitLab Appoints Sunny Bedi to Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GitLab Inc. , The DevOps Platform, announced today the appointment of Sunny Bedi, Chief Information Officer and Chief Data Officer at Snowflake , to its board of directors.



“We are pleased to welcome Sunny Bedi to the GitLab Board of Directors,” said Sid Sijbrandij, co-founder and CEO of GitLab. “He brings in-depth knowledge of how the early adoption of innovative technologies can have a positive impact on business outcomes. His experience solving those challenges while at high-growth companies will make Sunny an invaluable addition to the GitLab Board.”

“GitLab's unique platform vision to deliver a single application for the entire DevOps lifecycle makes it a compelling solution to achieve speed to market, security, efficiency, and impactful transformation,” said Mr. Bedi. “I am thrilled to be able to share my perspective as a CIO and look forward to collaborating with GitLab’s management team on The DevOps Platform.”

In addition to his role as CIO and CDO at Snowflake, Mr. Bedi currently serves on the Dean’s Circle Advisory Board at the University of San Francisco, where he earned his B.S. in biology and M.B.A. in international business. He also served as vice president of corporate IT as well as new product introduction operations and logistics at NVIDIA, was senior director of IT at VMware, and senior management consultant at Deloitte, among other roles.

For more information on GitLab’s board of directors please see here .

GitLab Velocity

Founded in 2011 and incorporated in 2014, GitLab has released platform updates on the 22nd of every month for the last 119 consecutive months as of August 31, 2021. Nearly every single release includes 50 new open source community contributions, with an average of 225 wider community contributions merged within the last 12 months.

GitLab recently ranked 11th on the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100 list and 4th on the 2021 Enterprise Tech 30 for late-stage private companies. The company also received Honorable Mention for its all-remote culture in the General Excellence category of the Fast Company 2021 World Changing Ideas award, and was named a Google Cloud 2020 Partner of the Year for its achievements in Application Development and Modernization in the Google Cloud ecosystem.

About GitLab

GitLab is The DevOps platform that empowers organizations to maximize the overall return on software development by delivering software faster and efficiently, while strengthening security and compliance. GitLab’s single application is easier to use, leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over all stages of the DevOps lifecycle. With GitLab, every team in your organization can collaboratively plan, build, secure, and deploy software to drive business outcomes faster with complete transparency, consistency and traceability.

Built on Open Source, GitLab works alongside its growing community, which is composed of thousands of developers and millions of users, to continuously deliver new DevOps innovations. GitLab has an estimated 30 million+ registered users (both Paid and Free) from startups to global enterprises, including Ticketmaster, Jaguar Land Rover, Nasdaq, Dish Network, and Comcast trust GitLab to deliver great software faster. All-remote since 2015, GitLab has more than 1,300 team members in over 65 countries.

