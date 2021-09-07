Community Care Corps Funds Volunteer Models to Aid Struggling Caregivers, Older Adults, and Persons with Disabilities

Washington, DC, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Care Corps is pleased to announce the funding of innovative local models nationwide using volunteers to help family caregivers, older adults, and persons with disabilities with non-medical services to maintain independence in their own homes.

Community Care Corps is awarding grants totaling $2.85 million to 33 innovative local models nationwide. 126 organizations responded to the 2021 Request for Proposals to receive funds for their models. The 33 organizations selected serve a mix of urban, suburban, rural, and Tribal communities from across the country

The grantee organizations will implement local community models that use volunteers to provide non-medical, yet critical, services that assist family caregivers and enable older adults and people with disabilities to continue living independently in community settings. Services range from transportation, shopping, running errands, home maintenance and repair, and teaching the use of technology to help people feeling isolated to connect with loved ones and needed medical care. The models will start operating October 1, 2021 and run until September 30, 2022.

Community Care Corps, a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living (ACL), is a partnership of three national non-profit organizations: The Oasis Institute, Caregiver Action Network, and USAging (formerly known as National Association of Area Agencies on Aging).

The President of The Oasis Institute, Paul Weiss, remarks, “The interest in and response to the new Community Care Corps call for proposals continues to be overwhelming across the country. The models we are funding will have a lasting impact on their communities by meeting the needs and challenges of older adults, people with disabilities, and their families.”

John Schall, CEO of Caregiver Action Network, said, “We are proud to fund a second year of Community Care Corps grants. Through the covid pandemic, there is an even greater need for local non-medical volunteer assistance for seniors, people with disabilities, and family caregivers.”

For a full listing of Community Care Corps grant recipients and their models, visit CommunityCareCorps.org.

Contacts

Oasis Institute Caregiver Action Network

Sara Paige Derrick Goddard

spaige@oasisnet.org dgoddard@caregiveraction.org



###

About the Partnership Team



Oasis founded in 1982, is a national nonprofit organization that is active in over 250 communities and reaches more than 50,000 individuals each year. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, Oasis is dedicated to promoting healthy aging for older adults through lifelong learning, active lifestyles, and volunteer engagement. Oasis enables adults ages 50 and over across the country to pursue vibrant, healthy, productive, and meaningful lives through in-person and online classes covering a variety of topics including arts and humanities, exercise, and more. Oasis’s flagship Intergenerational Tutoring program works in partnership with school districts across the country to pair volunteer tutors with struggling readers in grades K-3 who teachers feel would benefit from a caring, one-on-one mentoring relationship. More recently, the growing caregiving crisis has steered Oasis toward development and implementation of strategies to support caregivers, caregiver families and caregiver organizations as a part of our mission to enhance the lives of older adults.



Caregiver Action Network is the nation’s leading family caregiver organization working to improve the quality of life for more than 90 million Americans who care for loved ones with chronic conditions, disabilities, disease, or the frailties of old age. CAN serves a broad spectrum of family caregivers ranging from the parents of children with significant health needs, to the families and friends of wounded soldiers; from a young couple dealing with a diagnosis of MS, to adult children caring for parents with Alzheimer’s disease. CAN reaches caregivers on multiple platforms. CAN (the National Family Caregivers Association) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing education, peer support, and resources to family caregivers across the country free of charge.



USAging (formerly known as National Association of Area Agencies on Aging) is the only organization that represents the nation’s 622 Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) and 246 Title VI Native American Aging Programs that serve millions of older adults, persons with disabilities and their caregivers. USAging is dedicated to enhancing the capacity of its members to: advocate on behalf of older adults, persons with disabilities and their caregivers; take action to ensure that communities are equipped to support and enhance the health and well-being of older adults, persons with disabilities and their caregivers, and serve as the focal point in their community to connect people with home and community-based services.