Vera's Polkastarter IDO Launch Set to Disrupt the NFT Industry

HONG KONG, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera , an open financial platform aiming to provide decentralized finance capabilities for non-fungible token (NFT) assets, will be launching an initial decentralized offering (IDO) for their native token, $VERA. The $VERA IDO is set to take place on Polkastarter on September 21 at 6 a.m. PST / 1 p.m. UTC.

Vera is an open financial platform for non-fungible token (NFT) assets that offer decentralized financing, leasing, lending, seller protection, and other essential financial services for any NFT application. Vera's platform is open-sourced and supports NFTs minted on any blockchain such as Ethereum , Polkadot , Solana , Polygon , or Binance Smart Chain . Using Vera, applications such as NFT marketplaces, games, or metaverses can generate new revenue streams, reimagine user experiences, and empower their communities.

$VERA is the native token of the Vera platform, which enables financial services on NFT applications such as financing, renting, financing, and asset verification without needing to work with any centralized middleman or intermediary. The IDO launch comes a month after Vera closed a $3 million funding round from key backers such as Animoca Brands and Genesis Block Ventures .

Polkastarter, a fully decentralized protocol for launching innovations, will be the venue in which the $VERA IDO will be held. Users of the platform will be able to participate in a secure and compliant environment and use assets both in and beyond the current ERC-20 standard.

Denis Lam, CEO of Vera Labs, the firm driving Vera, stated, "As we prepare for our upcoming IDO with Polkastarter, our team is deeply honored to have so much early support and interest from our community. We're also extremely grateful to have the guidance and backing from global thought leaders in the emerging NFT DeFi space. With their complete trust in our team, we are more focused and confident than ever to achieve our project's mission and vision and ensure the long-term success of our project and token."

About Vera

Vera is the most powerful open financial platform for non-fungible token assets (NFT). Vera provides NFT marketplaces, games, and applications with decentralized financing, leasing, lending, and other critical financial services.

Vera, founded in 2021 and backed by notable decentralized fintech investors such as Animoca Brands, an industry leader in blockchain gaming and NFTs, and key investor in Axie Infinity, Open Sea, Dapper Labs, CryptoKitties; as well as the Web3 Foundation. Vera has a simple mission: to develop open, secure, and powerful NFT financial products that are universally available to everyone everywhere.

About Polkastarter

Polkastarter is the fully decentralized protocol for launching new ideas. Our curation process and industry access enable us to offer the best new projects in blockchain and digital assets.

With Polkastarter, decentralized projects can raise awareness, build a loyal community, and receive long-term support. Users of the platform will be able to participate in a secure and compliant environment and use assets both in and beyond the current ERC20 standard.

