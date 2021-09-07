WISeKey to Showcase its European Cybersecurity Solutions at the International Cybersecurity Forum (FIC) in Lille, France

WISeKey Semiconductors to assist European Union in reaching its goal of becoming independent in chip power with 20% global share; currently, WISeKey IoT has an installed base of over 1.6 billion chips in virtually all IoT sectors (smartcards, satellites, smart cities, drones, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, mobile phones, etc.)

WISeKey’s products and solutions are certified as Common Criteria compliant, and its Information Security Management System, as a whole, is certified by an independent organization against the ISO 27001:2013 standard



Geneva, Switzerland – September 7, 2021: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company today announced that it will be showcasing its end-to-end solutions for Cybersecurity and IoT at the International Cybersecurity Forum (FIC), which will take place from September 7-9, in Lille, France.

WISeKey Semiconductors’ latest MS 6003 secure microcontroller is currently deployed in secure storage applications and FIDO authentication tokens which are at the core of cybersecurity best practices across all industries. WISeKey’s current installed base exceeds 1.6 billion chips in virtually all IoT sectors (smartcards, smart cities, drones, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, mobile phones, etc.).



COVID pandemic resulted in a global disruption of the supply chain for semiconductors, and WISeKey Semiconductors, the French based subsidiary of WISeKey, is making a significant contribution towards the European Union’s Digital Compass plan, initiated in early 2021, which has set a goal of producing a fifth of the advanced semiconductors supply worldwide. As part of the Digital Compass plan, the EU will invest approximately 140 billion euros into the digital sector over the next two to three years. This E.U. vision echoes the U.S. pursuit of a tech supply chain that is independent of China.

WISeKey is uniquely positioned to assist in this endeavor with its French semiconductors-based Cybersecurity solutions. Indeed, WISeKey’s MS 6003 secure microcontroller has recently been awarded the Common Criteria EAL5+ Certification by the French National Agency for IT Security (Agence de Sécurité des Systèmes d’Informations - ANSSI).

WISeKey’s original unique approach, as a recognized long-time established provider of hardware and software cybersecurity solutions, is based on the concept of certified Root-to-Chip security. From its WebTrust stamped Certification Authority service (Public Key Infrastructure [PKI] Root-of-Trust) to its Common Criteria certified secure element embedded into the connected object, all the links in the security chain are consistent and independently evaluated by third parties. The protection it provides against cyber-insecurity is complete.

WISeKey sets the security bar even higher. Not only are the products and solutions certified as Common Criteria compliant, but also the Company’s Information Security Management System, as a whole, is certified by an independent organization against the ISO 27001:2013 standard. This is a guarantee that, from the building to the employees and from the IT architecture to the documentation system, the state-of-the-art security policies are in place to offer a first-in-class consistent security service.

In 2018, WISeKey had also received ANSSI’s security Visa label for the Common Criteria security certification of its MS6001 Rev. E secure microcontroller (certification report ANSSI-CC-2018/02). The security Visas issued by ANSSI allow users to easily identify reliable cyber security solutions that are recognized as such following an evaluation performed in accordance with rigorous and approved methods by licensed evaluation laboratories. This evaluation involves in-depth conformity analysis and penetration testing to make sure that the solutions are compliant with the targeted security need. A security Visa takes the form of a certification or qualification, depending on the context and the need. Security Visas are a security guarantee for the users.

“Only very few companies in the world are able to maintain such a high certified security standard to offer the best solutions against cybercrime. WISeKey is one of them,” says Bernard Vian, General Manager of WISeKey Semiconductors. “The unique expertise we have been building, from the inception of the first banking systems in the late nineties until now, is an insurance for our customers. The security Visa and the ISO 27001 certification are just evidence of this dedication.”

WISeKey is also showcasing on the FIC, its new NanoSeal® secure NFC chips that can be attached to any brand product for unmatched security, cloud-based authentication, traceability, and consumer engagement. The cryptographic functions of these WISeKey’s NFC chips, integrated with the complete WISeAuthentic ecosystem, offer an efficient way for brands to replace traditional non-secure QR code scanning or basic NFC tags. Moreover, the featured tamper detection sensors combined with single-tap Android and iOS compatibility, extends the possibilities and disrupts direct-to-consumer digital strategies.

Various industries already benefit from this ecosystem including fashion & sports apparel, cosmetics, wines & spirits, consumer products, medicines, and luxury goods. The original tamper detection sensors play a pivotal role in WISeKey’s proposed enriched customer experience: upon the status of these sensors, the brand’s messaging to the consumer can be adapted, giving packaging some intelligence.

To learn more about WISeKey’s Intellectual Properties, visit WISeKey’s IPs.

To learn more about WISeKey’s Brand Protection Solutions, visit WISeKey’s Brand Protection.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.