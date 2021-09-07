The Royal Society of Canada – New Fellows and College

English French

OTTAWA, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Royal Society of Canada (RSC) and its Members have elected this year’s new Fellows and named the incoming class of the RSC College.



Eighty-nine new Fellows have been elected by their peers for their outstanding scholarly, scientific and artistic achievement. Recognition by the RSC for career achievement is the highest honour an individual can achieve in the Arts, Social Sciences and Sciences.

The RSC is also welcoming 51 new Members of the RSC College. The College consists of mid-career leaders who provide the RSC with a multigenerational capacity to help Canada and the world address major challenges and seize new opportunities including those identified in emerging fields.

“This year, the Royal Society of Canada welcomes an outstanding cohort of artists, scholars and scientists, all of whom have excelled in their respective disciplines and are a real credit to Canada,” says RSC President Jeremy McNeil.

On Friday, November 19, 2021, the RSC will welcome the Class of 2021 new RSC Fellows and new Members of the RSC College and present awards for outstanding research and scholarly achievement. The ceremonies have been adapted to ensure all new members will participate – whether from home, from campus, or in Montreal. We hope you will join us in celebrating this stunning landscape of talent, imagination, discipline, and discovery. Click here to register.

Click here for more information about the newly elected Fellows and College members.

Founded in 1882, the Royal Society of Canada (RSC) comprises the Academies of Arts, Humanities and Sciences, and The College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists. The RSC. recognizes excellence, advises the government and the larger society, and promotes a culture of knowledge and innovation in Canada and with other national academies around the world.

For More Information: Erika Kujawski, Manager, Communications, The Royal Society of Canada, 613-816-4967, ekujawski@rsc-src.ca; www.rsc-src.ca; @RSCTheAcademies