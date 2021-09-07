StarNews Mobile Adds Zaré Baghdasarian to Leadership Team as Acting COO

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StarNews Mobile , a Santa Monica based mobile video platform allowing celebrities and brands to monetize their fan bases in Africa, welcomes Zaré Baghdasarian to lead in its mission to be a leading digital media platform for mobile-only markets and to revolutionize digital content distribution and monetization worldwide.



Baghdasarian, an award-winning global technology leader and serial entrepreneur, says he believes the sky is the limit for StarNews as it is quickly growing to reach a global audience. With more than 10 million subscribers, StarNews is bringing amazing content from African creators to the world stage while opening up opportunities for global content producers to monetize their content in Africa.

Baghdasarian was first drawn to StarNews by the unique challenge of building the technical and operational foundation of a highly disruptive media platform. But after a few months, he quickly grew to become a fan of the team, as well. He says there are not many tech startups like StarNews with a team that is both culturally and professionally diverse yet working so well together.



“As an entrepreneur, you’re always looking for the next frontier. Where is the next growth coming? Where are the challenges? Africa presents very unique opportunities from many angles,” said Baghdasarian, in his usual inquisitive fashion.

An avid traveler who has been around the world, he likens Africa to the explosive growth India and China’s media tech industries experienced ten years ago, and he sees StarNews at the forefront. The media company has been able to create and commercialize a truly innovative model in subscription-based content consumption that Baghdasarian believes other countries and emerging markets will adopt worldwide.

“In a start-up life, truly defining moments are rare, and having Zaré on board is definitely one of them,” said Guy Kamgaing , StarNews CEO. “In just a few months, his presence has had a tremendous impact on the business which is now getting ready for massive growth. Zaré not only brings the experience in tech and operations that we desperately needed to scale the company, he is a true visionary with amazing leadership qualities and incredible people skills.”

“We are lucky to have him,” added Kamgaing. “He is one of very few successful founders who have actually ‘been there, done that’ when it comes to building massive technology. His decision to join us on this journey is a testament to his entrepreneurial flair but also a huge validation to the unique potential of this venture.”

Baghdasarian has built several technology startups from scratch, has enjoyed many exits in the process (notably an acquisition by Cisco for $550M), and has worked with private equity and venture capital firms as well as universities. But his passion lies in building tech companies. While developing products and solutions for medium and large enterprises, he has acquired a deep knowledge of all areas of tech, including AI technology and data science. He plans to add these technologies to the StarNews platform to help it scale faster and more effectively.

In addition, Baghdasarian holds the TRIUM Global EMBA from the LSE, London, HEC Paris, and NYU and an MS in Engineering Management from Santa Clara University, a BS in Electrical Engineering from Villanova University, and Executive Management training from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

Read StarNews Mobile’s in-depth profile on Zaré Baghdasarian here: https://www.starnewsmobile .com/meet-the-team/

About StarNews Mobile

Launched in 2017, StarNews Mobile gives opportunities for all content creators in Africa and elsewhere to reach large local audiences and create a sustainable new income source from their work and talent. The company is already a leader in Africa’s mobile video market which holds massive potential to reach its 600M and growing user base of underserved fans and undiscovered talent. The StarNews Mobile network provides a springboard and a spotlight for new and emerging content creators from Africa and around the world.

StarNews Mobile is currently available in the Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Congo and South Africa, Nigeria, and will be soon launching in Ghana, Benin, Senegal and Mali, mainly thanks to partnerships with large pan-African mobile operators MTN, Orange, and Moov.