To Run Amazon DSP Buys, Brands Prefer CANOPY Management

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasingly, Amazon sellers are choosing CANOPY Management as their preferred provider when leveraging the Amazon DSP (Demand Side Platform) ad buys, the company reported today. Some partners say they would rather buy the ads through CANOPY, the Industry Leading full-service Amazon agency that helps brands scale their business and gain market share, than through Amazon itself.



Amazon DSP is a Demand-Side Platform that enables brands and agencies to programmatically buy display, video and audio ads both on and off Amazon. Brands who make DSP buys through Amazon have to spend at least $35,000 per month, whereas CANOPY requires no minimum spend. Amazon DSP ads compose the third and final step in the CANOPY Accelerator Program (CAP). The average Canopy Management partner grew sales 212% for the two most recent Prime Days, while their Advertising Cost of Sales grew only 7 points.

“With CANOPY’s team managing PPC and DSP, our brand has seen rapid growth,” said Ely’s & Co. Founder Sara Neuhaus. “Our sales are up 60% compared to last year.”

Worth noting: Amazon DSP doesn’t exist exclusively for Amazon Sellers. Non-endemic brands can leverage the reach and targeting capabilities of DSP and tap into its reliable 1st party data and exclusive inventory to drive traffic to their offerings and website. With lower minimums, Sellers and Brands have a clear advantage when it comes to choosing Canopy by launching and testing new campaigns.

Not only is Amazon offering programmatic buys off-platform, it also provides access to video streaming ads via OTT, or Over-the-Top, enabling marketers to engage audiences across Amazon-affiliated sites like IMDb.com and Twitch, devices like Fire TV, and across the web. OTT gives small Amazon sellers and large brands access to a new, rapidly growing frontier in TV advertising.

One-third of American adults use streaming services. In May, Amazon reported that its ad-supported streaming video content — which includes IMDB-TV, Twitch, and NFL Thursday — reaches 120 million people per month, a sixfold increase from the 20 million monthly users it reached in January 2020, less than a year and a half earlier. Amazon DSP advertisers can easily reach audiences of sports fans, Prime Video viewers and relevant In-Market segments.

“Amazon DSP already offers the second-highest Return on Ad Spend after Google,” said CANOPY Management CEO and Cofounder Brian Burt. “As Google & Facebook phase out the third-party tracking cookie, Amazon DSP offers brands unparalleled power to reach their target audiences. We’re pleased that our team’s hard work results in great success for our partners, and we’ll continue to work for the strongest possible results.”

