Kvika banki hf.: Results of shareholders‘ meeting

A shareholders' meeting of Kvika banki hf. was held on 7 September 2021 at 4:00 pm at the bank's headquarters on the 9th floor at Katrínartún 2, 105 Reykjavík.

The main results of the meeting were the following:

The election of one member and one alternate member to the Board of Directors of the bank was concluded. The following member was elected to the Board of Directors:

Ingunn Svala Leifsdóttir

The following alternate member was elected:

Helga Jóhanna Oddsdóttir

There were no further topics on the agenda.