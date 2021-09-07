Operational Security Solutions (OSS) Announces Sponsorship of PBC Conference

Premier Risk Management Company to Exhibit at Leading Banking Industry Event in Washington, DC



Fresno, CA, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Operational Security Solutions (“OSS”), the premier provider of full-spectrum risk management services with specialization in secure cash management and logistics, cannabis-specific compliance services, security consulting, and facility hardening, announced today that the Company is sponsoring and exhibiting at the PBC Conference in Washington, DC, on Sept. 10-11.

As part of the silver sponsorship, OSS executives and representatives will be exhibiting at Table No. 1 at the Capital Hilton Hotel for marijuana-related businesses (MRBs) looking to optimize their operations with innovative solutions for compliance, banking and payments.

“We are excited to educate conference attendees on the unique needs for compliance services, secure cash-in-transit, and security at one of the premiere banking conferences in the industry,” said Scott Solomon, CEO of OSS. “As new legislation develops at the federal level and new regulatory requirements emerge, it’s crucial for entrepreneurs and business owners to know the options available to them to help operate safe, compliant businesses.”

PBC Conference is a leading B2B conference for payments, banking, and compliance in the cannabis industry. The conference was created for the private sector and the government to work together to solve payments, banking, and compliance challenges in the cannabis industry.

OSS offers industry-leading security offerings, cannabis-specific financial service solutions and relationships, connecting highly regulated businesses that struggle to get banking services with financial institutions that have specific programs designed for the industry or organizations that are unable to be serviced by certain banks. Notably, OSS boasts a no-loss record to-date. To learn more about OSS, visit https://opsecsolutions.us/.

About Operational Security Solutions

Operational Security Solutions (OSS) was assembled in 2017 by a team of former law enforcement, military and federal service professionals to support the security and banking needs of the legal cannabis industry. OSS was started by professionals that have spent their previous careers battling against the harms done by the illicit narcotics trade -- but have now founded a security and risk management company for the legitimate, legal cannabis industry. OSS breaks down the real risks for an industry that has limited access to banking services and provides the solutions needed from long years of law enforcement and government experience.

